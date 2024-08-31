ETF expert Nate Geraci shares statistics on the number of crypto millionaires in recent tweet on X.

Crypto millionaires doubled in 2024, hitting 172,300 per data from Barron’s.

Crypto Wealth Report 2024 shared insights into the number of crypto and Bitcoin millionaires and the increase since last year. Nate Geraci of the ETF Store commented on the statistics. Bitcoin trades at $59,062 at the time of writing.

The number of Bitcoin millionaires has doubled in 2024, up to 85,400.

New World Wealth and Henley & Partners published a report, Crypto Wealth Report 2024. The report shows that 172,300 individuals now hold over $1 million in cryptocurrencies. The number has doubled since 88,200 in 2023.

In the same timeframe, Bitcoin millionaires more than doubled and climbed 111% to 85,400.

In 2024, 325 new centi-millionaires were created, their wealth is estimated to be upwards of $100 million. 2024 added 28 new crypto billionaires to the mix, per data from the report.

Nate Geraci, co-founder of the ETF institute and a crypto expert shared the statistics in a recent tweet on X.

Interesting data on crypto wealth…



Number of crypto millionaires nearly doubled to 172,300 in 12mos ending 6/30.



Now 325 crypto centi-millionaires.



28 crypto billionaires.



via @barronsonline pic.twitter.com/5pAcdOkLep — Nate Geraci (@NateGeraci) August 31, 2024

Bitcoin trades at $59,062 at the time of writing. The asset gained nearly 40% year-to-date.

CoinGecko report shows meme coins and AI tokens were the top performing assets in 2024, despite that Bitcoin ETFs have catalyzed gains in the asset and likely supported the increase in number of Bitcoin millionaires.