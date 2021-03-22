- Ontology price has defined a two-year base.
- Impressive recovery from the December 2020 low driven by heavy buying.
- Handle development is removing the extreme overbought condition.
Ontology price, over the last two years, has carved out a cup-with-handle base with significant upside potential in the short and long-term. Strong volume and an extreme overbought condition demonstrate the upward momentum off the December lows.
Ontology price nearing a Golden Cross
From the December 2020 low to the February high at $1.66, Ontology climbed almost 700% and formed the right side of the cup-with-handle base. The handle may take some time to complete in order for the symmetry of the base to be aligned.
A daily close above the handle high at $1.66 will alert traders to the new opportunity. The immediate upside potential is the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level at $2.57, representing a 55% gain. A Golden Cross of the 40-week simple moving average (SMA) above the 100-week SMA would further confirm the breakout.
From a longer-term perspective, the outlook is equally bullish with a measured move target of $13.23 exceeding the all-time high of $12.21 and representing a 700% gain from the handle high.
ONT/USD weekly chart
A decline from here will not discover meaningful support until the intersection of the moving averages around $0.74. Slightly below is the downtrend line from June 2020 and then the December low at $0.34.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC sideways trading indicates big move ahead
The cryptocurrency market remained quite flat during the past weekend, but most indicators show top cryptos are on the verge of significant breakouts. Bitcoin is looking to take the lead again despite a drop in dominance toward 60%.
DOGE primed for another parabolic run
American snack brand Slim Jim and Robinhood CEO Vladimir Tenev are among Dogecoin’s new supporters. The meme coin’s previous surges were largely retail-driven but sparked by support from celebrities. Dogecoin price could once again face a similar parabolic surge as new supporters jump on the DOGE bandwagon.
SEC v. Ripple: Exchanges that relist XRP would not violate securities regulation
According to attorney Jeremy Hogan, the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawyers have unintentionally implied that, by relisting and allowing trading of Ripple’s XRP, exchanges would not violate any guidelines.
Nigeria clarifies crypto regulation after Bitcoin traded at a 60% premium
Nigeria's central bank is now rejecting claims that cryptocurrencies have been banned in the country. A senior official from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) said that instead, the bank has only protected the banking sector from the new asset class, not trading crypto.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC next target is $70,000, but whales are selling
Bitcoin had a fantastic week jumping to a new all-time high at $61,844 thanks to weakness from the U.S. dollar after the Federal Reserve issues a FOMC statement. The flagship cryptocurrency has maintained its daily uptrend and targets $70,000 next.