OMG Network Price Prediction: OMG faces stiff resistance posing a threat to its uptrend

- OMG price's recent breakdown from an ascending parallel channel seems to have paused around a critical support level.
- Mounting selling pressure could lead to a further retracement given the lack of significant support underneath this altcoin.
Following a 21% correction, OMG Network price seems to have found stable support around $3.30. Regardless, a massive supply barrier ahead could reject the upward price action and lead to further losses.
OMG price faces an uphill battle
OMG Network price is currently trading at $3.40 after bouncing from the 50% Fibonacci retracement level. Although the recent bullish impulse looks promising, multiple bearish signals threaten a further advance.
For instance, the Parabolic SAR indicator shows a prevailing bearish trend that began on January 7.
OMG/USDT 1-hour chart
Moreover, IntoTheBlock's In/Out of the Money Around Price (IOMAP) model shows a massive resistance barrier ahead that may keep rising prices at bay. Based on this on-chain metric, about 54,000 addresses had previously purchased 1.1 million OMG around the $3.80 area.
Such a massive supply barrier will be challenging for the bulls to breach since holders within this range will likely try to exit their underwatered positions. The increase in selling pressure could reject OMG price and lead to further losses.
OMG IOMAP
Indeed, a rejection from the $3.80 level seems likely because it coincides with the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level. If this were to happen, OMG Network price might head towards the 50% Fibonacci retracement level once again at $3.10.
It is worth noting that a break of the overhead resistance at $3.80 can be considered extremely bullish for the ERC-20 token. Moving past this supply wall could see OMG price aim for the next considerable interest area around $5.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
