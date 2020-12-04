OMG Network price jumps over 20% after Genesis Block acquires it

- Genesis Block Ventures announced the acquisition of the blockchain project OMG Network.
- OMG price has jumped by 20%, the token may re-test $5 once $4.4 is out of the way.
Genesis Block Ventures (GBV), an investment branch of Genesis Block, acquired the Ethereum second-layer solution provider OMG Network (OMG). GBV has a strong presence in Thailand and other Asian countries. OMG acquisition aims to enhance its blockchain ecosystem and promote OMG Network adoption in the Asian region and beyond.
GBV to promote OMG Network in the Asian region
GBV has been a major player in the decentralized finance (DeFi) industry. The team entered many partnerships with the leading players in the space, including Binance and FTX.
Following the acquisition, a number of integrations and partnerships are in the works; GBV and OMG will work closely together to leverage resources and explore new directions, such as building lending and trading platforms, to achieve DeFi's massive adoption and growth potential, the press-release says.
The team confirmed that OMG's native token would retain its functionality as a utility token within the OMG Network. The blockchain project will continue working on its short-term goals as a Layer-2 infrastructure provider for the ETH network. However, in the long run, it will re-focus on more partnerships to broaden the use cases.
OMG skyrockets following the acquisition news
The community cheered the news as the native token of OMG Network jumped by over 20% in less than an hour. At the time of writing, OMG is changing hands at $4.3 amid strong bullish momentum. If the growth is sustained, the price may retest the intraday high of $4.4, which also served as resistance during the September recovery attempt.
OMG's 1-hour chart
Meanwhile, the In/Out of the Money Around Price data confirms a supply wall around $4.4 area. Over 1,000 addresses holding 535,000 coins create a local resistance here. If it gives way, the buying pressure may increase with the next focus on $4.8 and $5.
OMG's In/Out of the Money Around Price data
On the other hand, OMG sits on top of an important support area on approach to $4. The IOMAP cohorts show that 1,140 addresses previously purchased over 1.85 million tokens between $4 and $4.13. This area can absorb the selling pressure and create a new bullish impulse.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
XRP prepares for a gigantic breakout eyeing $1
Ripple has been stable over the last two days, mainly holding onto support at $0.6. Its upside has been capped by the seller congestion between $0.7 and $0.75.
OMG Network price jumps over 20% after Genesis Block acquires it
Genesis Block Ventures (GBV), an investment branch of Genesis Block, acquired the Ethereum second-layer solution provider OMG Network (OMG). GBV has a strong presence in Thailand and other Asian countries.
ZIL rally at the tipping point, breakdown to $0.027 seems imminent
Zilliqa has recovered almost all the gains lost last week amid the widespread correction in the cryptocurrency market. However, the altcoin did not rise to November’s peak at $0.037; instead, a December high has been posted at $0.035.
NEO nurtures the uptrend as technicals turn strongly bullish
NEO has been fostering an uptrend since the Thanksgiving Day crash towards the end of November. December has been yielding for the smart contract token, as it broke the hurdle at $18 and closed in on $20.
Gold Weekly Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles to multi-month lows on risk flows, technical selloff
Bitcoin has lived through a roller-coaster week. The pioneer digital currency hit another multi-year high of $19,500 and got really close to the all-time high on Wednesday.