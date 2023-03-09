- New York Attorney General Letitia James filed a petition arguing Ethereum, just like LUNA and Terra USD (UST), is a security.
- KuCoin has been alleged by James to have been buying and selling cryptocurrencies without registering in the state.
- Back in January this year, James also sued Celsius and its co-founder as part of its crypto crackdown.
The crypto space has been subjected to consistent regulatory actions for a while now. However, New York Attorney General Letitia James’ office is not only focusing on increasing its pace of crypto crackdown but also making certain proclamations on the way.
Crypto exchange KuCoin goes down
The office of Letitia James on Thursday announced that the Attorney General had filed a lawsuit against the cryptocurrency exchange KuCoin. KuCoin became the latest subject of James’ pursuit of bringing down crypto companies that are operating in violation of the laws. Commenting on the lawsuit, James stated,
“One by one my office is taking action against cryptocurrency companies that are brazenly disregarding our laws and putting investors at risk. All New Yorkers and all companies operating in New York have to follow our state’s laws and regulations.”
Detailing the reason behind suing KuCoin, James said that the exchange was buying and selling crypto assets without being registered in the state of New York. Through the lawsuit, the Attorney General is looking to not only stop operating in the state but also block access to the website until the exchange complies with the law.
In addition to this, Letitia James also filed a petition in the court, which claimed that Ethereum, akin to Terra Luna (LUNA) and Terra USD (UST), is a security. Since no clear framework is available in regard to this, the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) became the first regulator to make such a claim. The petition noted,
“ETH, just like LUNA and UST, is a speculative asset that relies on the efforts of third-party developers in order to provide profit to the holders of ETH.”
Justifying the actions taken against KuCoin, James stated that the exchange company must be held accountable in order to protect investors. More details regarding the same are yet to arrive.
Letitia James continues the attacks
This is the second major instance of a crypto crackdown since the beginning of the year. The first was noted back in January when Letitia James filed a lawsuit against Celsius founder and CEO Alex Mashinsky.
Per the filing, the Attorney General seeked to ban Mashinsky in the state from ever conducting or participating in a business. This is because, according to the filing, the founder was defrauding thousands of thousands of investors by hiding the company’s dire financial conditions.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cryptocurrency exchanges reassure saftey after Silvergate bank shuts down
Cryptocurrency firms are rushing to assure the community about their condition following the collapse of struggling crypto lender Silvergate Capital.
Unlike Uncle Sam's 50k BTC, Mt.Gox Investment Fund does not want to sell its Bitcoin holdings: Report
Bankrupt Mt.Gox’s largest creditor, the Mt.Gox Investment Fund has plans to keep the returned Bitcoin, instead of shedding its BTC holdings. At a time when the crypto market is filled with uncertainty from Silvergate bank’s collapse and US law enforcement’s recent sale of 50,000 BTC
Polkadot Price Prediction: DOT coils up for a 15% crash
Polkadot (DOT) price action is in the crosshairs again with several other altcoins as traders are puzzled by the communication from the Crypto service Gemini.
Cosmos price could slide to $10 as multiple hurdles subdue ATOM bulls
Cosmos (ATOM) price has been in a downtrend since February 20, dropping by a significant margin as selling pressure escalated. Investors were booking profits to avoid further losses.
Bitcoin: What’s next for BTC after $65 million worth liquidations?
Bitcoin (BTC) price edges closer to the lower limit of its bullish structure after Thursday’s market sell-off. This move has also caused many altcoin traders to be caught off guard leading to $65 million in liquidations. Regardless, this is a time for investors to exercise caution as BTC scrambles to find its footing.