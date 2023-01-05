- Celsius Network founder has been alleged to have hidden the company’s dire financial conditions.
- New York Attorney General Letitia James is looking to ban Celsius Network’s ex-CEO Alex Mashinsky from doing business in the state.
- US Bankruptcy Judge rules Celsius owns $4.2 billion worth of crypto assets in its “Earn” accounts.
Celsius Network filed for bankruptcy almost six months ago, in July 2022. Since then, attempts at settling its debts and liquidation have been underway. While the bankruptcy case develops, New York Attorney General Letitia James has sued Celsius Network’s former CEO, Alex Mashinsky.
Celsius Network founder faces lawsuit
Celsius Network’s former head Alex Mashinsky, as per the court filing, is facing a lawsuit for defrauding hundreds of thousands of investors, which includes more than 26,000 New York citizens.
Attorney General James claims that Celsius Network’s founder made false and misleading statements about the company’s financial condition, which was deteriorating rapidly. In addition to this, the lawsuit also claims that Mashinsky failed to register as a salesperson and a securities and commodities dealer for Celsius. James was noted saying,
“As the former CEO of Celsius, Alex Mashinsky promised to lead investors to financial freedom but led them down a path of financial ruin. The law is clear that making false and unsubstantiated promises and misleading investors is illegal.”
With this civil lawsuit, James is seeking to ban Alex Mashinsky permanently from conducting any business in New York as well as bar him from being part of any company in the state. Additionally, Attorney General James is looking to recoup the losses suffered by investors at the hands of Mashinsky. James added,
“Today, we are taking action on behalf of thousands of New Yorkers who were defrauded by Mr. Mashinsky to recoup their losses. My office will stay vigilant and ensure that bad actors trying to take advantage of New York investors are held accountable.”
Celsius Network owns $4.2 billion worth of cryptocurrencies
Since the bankruptcy, attempts at settling its debts and liquidation have been underway. While the assets in its name have been contemplated when it comes to ownership, the bankruptcy court seems to have solved this issue by awarding the company entire ownership of its Earn accounts’ assets.
Celsius Network won the ownership of $4.2 billion worth of cryptocurrencies as the court ruled in favor of the bankrupt company on Wednesday. US Bankruptcy Judge Martin Glenn stated that upon depositing the cryptocurrencies in Celsius’ Earn accounts, the digital assets became the property of Celsius.
Thus, as long as these assets remain in the Earn accounts, they are part of Celsius’ bankruptcy estates. This translates to the customers losing any possibility of recouping the investment that they lost after Celsius filed for bankruptcy.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
What to expect from Ethereum price after whale transactions hit the highest level
Ethereum price wiped out its recent losses and rebounded above the $1,260 level. Large wallet investors on the altcoin’s network started scooping up ETH tokens through the December 16 local bottom in the Ethereum price chart.
Celsius ‘Earn’ customers do not own their assets, are deposits to crypto lenders unsafe?
Celsius, a bankrupt crypto lender owns $4.2 billion worth of cryptocurrencies in its Earn product. The presiding judge ruled in favor of the lender and stated that assets deposited to its interest-bearing products belong to the lender.
Binance US’s acquisition of bankrupt Voyager Digital faces opposition from regulators
Binance US is facing stern opposition from the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and several financial regulators for its acquisition of bankrupt crypto lender Voyager Digital.
Bitcoin price holds steady after FOMC minutes release, will BTC rally soon?
Bitcoin price held its ground above the 50-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at $16,714 and battled $760 million in liquidations at the $16,575 level. The largest asset by market capitalization is retesting crucial resistance at the beginning of 2023.
Bitcoin: Why $20,000 BTC is programmed
Bitcoin (BTC) price is traversing a channel that is sloping to the upside. Despite the consolidation, BTC is slowly climbing higher like clockwork. The recent Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) Meeting on December 15 caused BTC to spike beyond the confines of the channel, but things are back to normal.