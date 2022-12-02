With the new announcement that Cardano is on its way to release an algorithmic stablecoin in 2023, various community members expressed concerns, comparing the project to TerraUSD (UST), which caused great losses within the crypto space in 2022.
According to its developers, the stablecoin project Djed will be pegged to the United States dollar and backed by Cardano (ADA $0.318). Apart from this, it will be using another token as its reserve coin. The project highlighted that it will be overcollateralized and will have on-chain proof-of-reserves.
Despite the assurances given by the team, various community members expressed concerns, with some bringing the recently collapsed UST to the conversation.
One community member was seemingly confused as to why another algorithmic stablecoin has come out despite Terra showing that they could go wrong. “I thought we already figured this out, algorithmic stablecoins, not the best option,” they wrote. Meanwhile, another Twitter user mentioned that they would rather keep using Tether (USDT $1.00). According to the community member, algorithmic stablecoins already proved that they are not stable.
Cointelegraph reached out to Djed but did not get a response.
With concerns spurred by the advent of Djed coming out, Cointelegraph asked some of the major stablecoin projects if algorithmic stablecoin projects still have the potential to succeed despite the example shown by TerraUSD.
In a statement, Tether told Cointelegraph that stablecoin projects like Terra had mechanisms designed to achieve stability, but failed in the end. The team explained that:
Unlike collateralized stablecoins where each coin is fully backed by collateral, algorithmic stablecoins attempt to maintain their value via various market operations that have frequently been broken down dramatically.
Meanwhile, USD Coin (USDC $1.00) issuer Circle told Cointelegraph in a statement that algorithmic stablecoins with complex collateralization structures and technological stabilization mechanisms do not have the same utility value as full-reserve, regulated dollar assets. “The collapse of Terra earlier this year underscored that not all stablecoins are created equal,” they said.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
FTX exchange collapse, loss of $3.1 billion could have been avoided on one condition
FTX exchange, founded by Samuel Bankman-Fried (SBF), has consistently made headlines over the past month for its liquidity crisis and triggering a collapse in the crypto ecosystem.
CFTC Chair proposes strengthening Digital Commodities bill citing FTX collapse
The Chairman of CFTC, Rostin Behnam, testified in the Congressional hearings against FTX on Thursday. Benham made some significant statements regarding regulation and authority.
Coinbase Wallet disables NFT transfers as Apple forces 30% fees compliance
Coinbase Wallet took a dig at the biggest tech company in the world, Apple, after it was forced to deactivate some of its features. The wallet service of the world's second-biggest cryptocurrency exchange in the world could not follow certain policies by Apple.
Solana price shows largest influx of transactions during November's 65% downswing
Solana price was a crypto-underperformer throughout November. While several cryptocurrencies produced decent-to-jaw-dropping countertrend rallies, the Solana price remained suppressed.
Bitcoin: Assessing chances of one last bear market rally for 2022
BTC is in a good place to trigger another bear market rally from a high-time frame perspective. This development, combined with the optimistic outlook seen in on-chain metrics, further strengthens the possibility of a happy ending to 2022.