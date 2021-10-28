Bitcoin (BTC) has all but deleted any trace of the mining ban, which saw its hash rate dive 50% this year.
According to the latest estimates, the network hash rate is now back at levels from May, just before China outlawed its Bitcoin mining industry.
Hash rate recovers the dip
Five months since the largest-ever migration in Bitcoin’s history began, network fundamentals have staged a major comeback.
Coming in leaps and bounds as miners relocated and started over, the recovery in hash rate and network difficulty is now approaching a seminal point.
While impossible to measure in definitive terms, the hash rate has seemingly accounted for the entire China debacle, doubling from its bottom several months ago.
Likewise, the mining difficulty is set to increase by 5.7% next week, bringing it to within 4 trillion of its 25 trillion record high.
Not only that, but Bitcoin will seal an eighth-straight difficulty increase — the first time such an event has occurred since 2018.
“Hash rate has only been higher than today on just 6 other days in history,” Charles Edwards, founder of investment firm Capriole, wrote in associated comments.
“We are knocking on new all time highs in network security. That’s kind of unbelievable.”
Bitcoin hash rate chart. Source: Blockchain.com
Bitcoin has gained 50% since May, while sources hint that China could be starting to regret its decision.
Warnings over miner trend retest
Meanwhile, other data analysis questioned the sustainability of current Bitcoin price action.
Coming after BTC/USD dipping to $58,000, figures covering miner costs pointed to a potential local top based on historical patterns.
Nonetheless, miners have been in no hurry to sell earned coins in recent months, a trend that continues.
Bitcoin miner outflows chart. Source: CryptoQuant
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Cardano builds strong fundamentals to flip Ethereum
At a time when financial regulatory agencies worldwide have increased their scrutiny of cryptocurrencies and stablecoins, Cardano is forming partnerships with governments. Proponents expect Cardano to reclaim its spot in top three cryptocurrencies by market capitalization soon.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: SHIB to run another 76% after making new all-time high
Shiba Inu price has had a spectacular rally of over 200% since slicing above the governing bullish technical pattern on October 23, reaching a new all-time high at $0.00008825. SHIB continues to target bigger aspirations, as the prevailing chart pattern suggests that the token’s bull run is not over yet.
Polygon's MATIC token is on track to set up new all-time high at $3
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on MATIC price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate how Polygon bulls take control.
Litecoin price to make a pitstop at $163 before LTC triggers 40% bull rally
Litecoin price failed to sustain its ascent that began on September 30. This inability of the buyers led to a crash on September 27. While this descent might continue, it will set the stage for a new leg up.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.