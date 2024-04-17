- Binance Coin price shows a bullish pennant continuation pattern.
- BNB could range between the $600 to $526 levels until the skies clear out for Bitcoin.
- The altcoin could see a massive gain with the upcoming BEP-336 upgrade.
The altcoins that debuted in late 2023 or early 2024 saw impressive performance as they rallied higher. But at the time of writing, some of these tokens plunged by 20%, 30%, 40%, and even more in the past three to five weeks. Binance Coin (BNB), however, has shown resilience despite the recent market turmoil.
Also read: BNB price eyes $400 as Binance Coin bulls keep showing up
Altcoin market in shambles
Here are a few examples of how altcoins have performed in the past few weeks.
- Dogwifhat (WIF) is down 50% from its all-time high (ATH) of $4.87 in the last four weeks.
- Jito (JTO) has shed 54% from its local top of $5.32 in the last three weeks.
- Heroes of Mavia (MAVIA) has crashed 73% in the past nine weeks from its ATH of $10.94.
Binance coin price shows more strength as it hovers around $544 after shedding 15% in the past five weeks. This move comes after BNB set up its local top of $646 on March 16 and is currently setting up lower highs and higher lows, suggesting a consolidation.
Connecting the swing highs and swing lows using trend lines shows a pennant formation after a 63% rally between March 6 and 16, showing a continuation pattern known as bullish pennant. As the name indicates, a breakout above the pennant is a confirmation of the resumption of the uptrend.
The target for this technical formation is obtained by adding the length of the 63% rally, also known as the flag pole, to the breakout point. This forecasting method reveals a target of $973, which seems absurdly high. Investors need to note that this is a theoretical forecasting method.
Judging based on the price levels, the $660 is the next key hurdle for BNB to tag and overcome. Beyond this, Binance Coin price could attempt to overcome the previous ATH of $692 and set up a new one at $700 or higher.
BNB/USDT 1-day chart
While the theoretical forecasting methods suggest a bullish outlook for Binance Coin price, the Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) are not. Both momentum indicators are slipping below their respective mean levels of 50 and 0, indicating a shift in momentum favoring bears.
It is unlikely that BNB undergoes a directional move when Bitcoin is moving sideways. Instead, it could consolidate between the $660 and $526 levels.
Also read: Binance Coin Price Prediction: BNB nurtures a V-shaped recovery with 10% gains in sight
Other factors affecting BNB’s moves
While the price action shows that there is a clear demand for Binance Coin, the reason behind it could be the upcoming major upgrade – Tycho hard fork. The BNB Smart Chain (BSC) ecosystem is scheduled to take place on the testnet on April 17. If the testnet run is successful, the mainnet implementation of the Tycho upgrade will take place around mid-June.
The aforementioned update will support Blob Transactions, a game-changer for Layer 2 (L2) rollups. This development will be a major step towards reducing operational expenses within the ecosystem. The blob transactions are modeled after Ethereum’s Dencun upgrade (EIP 4844).
A successful implementation of this upgrade will help significantly reduce the fees for Binance Smart Chain users. So, it is typical for the underlying asset of BSC to rally before this upgrade.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Why crypto may see a recovery right before or shortly after Bitcoin halving
Cryptocurrency market is bleeding, with Bitcoin price leading altcoins south in a broader market crash. The elevated risk levels have bulls sitting on their hands, but analysts from Santiment say this bleed may only be cauterized right before or shortly after the halving.
Manta Network price braces for volatility as $44 million worth of MANTA is due to flood markets
Manta Network (MANTA) price was not spared from the broader market crash instigated by a weakness in the Bitcoin (BTC) market. While analysts call a bottoming out in the BTC price, the Web3 modular ecosystem token could suffer further impact.
Bitcoin price uptrend to continue post-halving, Bernstein report says as traders remain in disarray
Bitcoin is dropping amid elevated risk levels in the market. It comes as traders count hours to the much-anticipated halving event. Amid the market lull, experts say we may not see a rally until after the halving.
OMNI post nearly 50% loss after airdrop and exchange listing
Omni network (OMNI) lost nearly 50% of its value on Wednesday after investors dumped the token following its listing on top crypto exchanges. A potential reason for the crash may be due to the wider crypto market slump.
Bitcoin: BTC’s rangebound movement leaves traders confused
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been hovering around the $70,000 psychological level for a few weeks, resulting in a rangebound movement. This development could lead to a massive liquidation on either side before a directional move is established.