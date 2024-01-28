- Binance Coin price is up 7% after a critical support broke the 10% crash.
- BNB could rise 10% as part of a V-shaped recovery rally.
- The bullish thesis will be invalidated upon a break and close below $291.60
Binance Coin (BNB) price has been consolidating within a descending parallel channel after recording a local top around the $338.3. However, the BNB price found support, and now a recovery rally is in motion.
Binance Coin eyes possible 10% gains
Binance Coin (BNB) price is trading with a bullish bias, up nearly 7% after finding critical support due to the confluence between the 50-day Simple Moving Average (SMA) and the horizontal line at $291.60.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) shows rising momentum, with a pending buy signal that will be activated once the RSI crosses above its signal line (yellow band).
Increased buying pressure could see the Binance Coin price extend the gains past the $220.00 level before reclaiming the $338.30 range high, last tested on December 28. Such a move would denote a 10% climb from current levels. In a highly bullish case, the gains could extrapolate for BNB price to reach the $360.00 psychological level
BNB/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if profit taking kicks in after the 7% climb, the BNB price could lose all the ground covered, potentially retesting the confluence support. A break and close below $291.60 would invalidate the bullish thesis.
In the dire case, the downside could continue, with Binance Coin price testing the midline of the channel at $280.00. The worst possible case could see the altcoin extend the fall to the $260.30 level, 15% below current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
