Neo Price Prediction: NEO is ready to retrace towards $15.5 as technicals turn bearish

- NEO's price is on the brink of a price reversal after a recent increase of over 11%.
- A further buildup of the increasing sell-off may see NEO retest $15.8 in the short term.
NEO's price has increased by over 11% over the past few days, as it peaked at $16.7. As the so-called "Chinese Ethereum" tries to catch up with Bitcoin's price rally, it appears the bulls are losing steam as a particular technical indicator predicts that prices are gearing up for a downward trend before it regains momentum.
NEO price could see a retrace before a bounce-back
The TD sequential indicator appears to signal a turning point in NEO's price showing a sell set up. After the last series of ascending candles, a reversal confirms potential price exhaustion on the hourly chart.
NEO/USDT hourly chart
The possible price action also seems to be validated by the support at the 0.78 Fibonacci retracement level corresponding with $16.3. Breaking below the significant floor could see the price at the $15.8 zone, corresponding with the next Fibonacci retracement level at 0.5.
NEO/USDT daily chart
A fall below $15.8 will see the price of NEO tumbling even further down. However, if an adequate buy volume builds up to sustain the current price level, then we might see a bounce off to $16.3 in the near term.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
