NEO Price Analysis: NEO/USD leads bullish action after breaking descending channel resistance

- NEO lifts off support at $10.00, aiming for additional gains towards $12.00 and $13.00 resistance zones.
- NEO/USD finally in the hands of the bulls as observed with the RSI's upward action to the midline.
NEO is the biggest single-digit gainer on Monday, following a widespread bullish wave that is sweeping across the market. NEO/USD has advanced higher by more than 4%, significantly higher compared to Bitcoin’s 1.39% and Ethereum’s 2.77%. After trading an intraday high of $10.76, the price has adjusted to $10.67.
In addition to the breakout, NEO has stepped above two vital moving averages. The 50-day SMA is holding the ground at $10.60 while the 100-day SMA at $8.99. NEO has also broken above the descending channel. The target to the upside is to trade past $12.00 as well as $130.00 seller congestion zones.
From a technical point of view, the price is in the hands of the bulls. This means that NEO is poised to sustain movement towards the aforementioned $12.00 and $13.00 levels. The RSI has bounced off support at 44 and is now position at the midline. Further movement upwards could encourage more buying options from the bullish camps. Declines are very unlikely in the European session as emphasized by the MACD, currently at the mean line (0.00).
NEO/USD daily chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin Price Forecast: BTC/USD prepares for lift-off; eyes remain on $10,000
Bitcoin price spent the entire weekend session in consolidation mainly supported above $9,200 while the upside limited under $9,400. The Asian session on Monday has been characterized by increased buying activities ...
XRP/USD peeks back above the $0.188–level as bulls attempt a comeback
XRP/USD bulls re-entered the market, following two straight bearish days. The price has recovered from $0.1871 to $0.1882 in the early hours of Saturday. The MACD shows sustain bearish ...
ETH/USD explodes past trendline resistance aiming for $240
Ethereum is arguably the best performing digital asset among the major cryptocurrencies. It has opened the new week’s trading with impressive gains above the descending trendline as well as $230.
Cryptocurrency Market Update: Bitcoin options expiry may bring some volatility
Chicago-based CME Group holds almost a quarter of the whole Bitcoin options market, according to the recent research perfromed by the cryptocurrency startup Skew. However, despite the greowing market ...
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Beware, a roller-coaster weekend ahead
Bitcoin bottomed at $8,899 on Monday, May 15 and then spend the best part of the week in a tight range limited by $9,300 on the downside and $9,600 on the upside.