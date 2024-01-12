Near Protocol price consolidation hints NEAR could retest $6.50 soon

- Near Protocol price is consolidating inside a bullish flag setup, hinting at a 123% rally to $6.50.
- Investors might get an opportunity to accumulate NEAR between $3.33 and $3.50 before a breakout.
- A four-hour candlestick close below $2.75 will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
Near Protocol (NEAR) price has shown incredible resilience to drawdowns despite the market volatility and short-term Bitcoin price crashes. As a result of this sideways movement, NEAR has set up a bullish continuation pattern that could result in a triple-digit breakout rally.
Near Protocol price sets the stage for a rally
Near Protocol price rallied 123% between December 18 and 26, 2023 and set up a local top at $4.62. This massive upswing was followed by a steady 38% decline that led to the formation of a parallel channel-like pattern with lower lows and lower highs. Combining the impulsive move with the consolidative phase, it seems like NEAR altcoin is trading inside a bullish continuation pattern known as the bull flag.
This setup, as seen in the chart below, consists of a flag pole and a flag, which are the 123% upswing and the 38% drop. A breakout will occur if the Near Protocol price produces a decisive four-hour candlestick close above the flag’s upper level at roughly $3.75. But ideally, a flip of the $3.90 hurdle will confirm the start of the bull rally for NEAR.
In such a case, the bull flag forecasts a 123% upswing, which is the height of the flagpole, added to the breakout point, which puts the target at $6.50.
While the upside target is ambitious, investors need to be patient as the rally could face significant resistance around the $5.87 weekly resistance level.
NEAR/USDT 4-hour chart
While the bullish outlook makes logical sense due to the ongoing consolidation and market conditions, investors need to keep a close eye on $2.75. If the Near Protocol price produces a four-hour candlestick close below $2.75, it will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis.
This development could attract sellers to book profits and drive the altcoins lower. As a result, the NEAR token could approach the $2.57 to $2.70 support area. A breakdown of these levels could, however, catalyze a 19% crash to the next key foothold at $2.07.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
