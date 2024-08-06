Despite NEAR reaching a new all-time high in trading volume, strategic partnerships and growing users, NEAR protocol Development Activing Active has remained low, indicating that investors should not expect an immediate price rally for the token.

Over the last 30 days, the number of $NEAR traders on Ethereum and BSC combined reached a new ATH. During this period, nearly 14K users traded $NEAR across these chains, with the peak hitting 4,000 traders in a single week. $NEAR now has nearly 83K Users across both chains. https://t.co/gyAAr0SZPm pic.twitter.com/mAfkok2q0F

This was driven by nearly 14,000 users and a peak of 4,000 traders in one week. With NEAR now boasting nearly 83,000 users across these chains, this surge in activity suggests increased blockchain usage and strong investor confidence in the NEAR Protocol.

Announcement: @BTSEDEX , the DeFi arm of @BTSE_Official CEX, has integrated with the Orderly-Chain, providing an EVM decentralized alternative to their CEX! BTSE DEX already offers a perp DEX on NEAR powered by Orderly. Read the full PR here: https://t.co/4vmUv1zOsG pic.twitter.com/5F8c8ux5zA

Additionally, recent developments, such as integrating BTSE DEX with Orderly-Chain, highlight NEAR's expanding utility and adoption in the decentralized finance (DeFi) space, which is expected to bolster its market presence. BTSE, a global blockchain company, has partnered with Orderly Network to enhance decentralized spot and perpetual futures trading on NEAR Protocol.

