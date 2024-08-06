Bitcoin shows signs of relief rally amid calls for emergency rate cuts and technical indicators

- Economist Jeremy Siegel calls for emergency rate cuts following the recent market crash.
- Veteran trader Peter Brandt compared the recent Bitcoin sell-off to the 2015-2017 halving bull market cycle.
- Arkam Intelligence data shows major investors retained their Bitcoin holdings during the recent sell-off.
- On-chain data indicates that short-term investors are selling in a panic during the market downturn.
Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers above $55,00 on Tuesday after the sharp decline seen since the end of July. Economist Jeremy Siegel has called for emergency interest rate cuts after the recent market crash. At the same time, Arkham Intelligence data reveals that major investors like BlackRock, MicroStrategy, Grayscale, and Fidelity retained their Bitcoin holdings during the sell-off. Additionally, on-chain data shows short-term investors are selling in a panic, indicating a possible slight recovery before the downtrend resumes.
Daily digest market movers: Bitcoin holds $50,000 as Jeremy Siegel calls for emergency rate cuts
- Jeremy Siegel, a finance professor and chief economist, has urged an emergency 75 basis point cut in the Fed funds interest rate in response to the recent market downturn, stressing the need for immediate action and proposing an additional cut next month to better align with the Federal Reserve's (Fed) inflation and employment targets, while criticizing the Fed's slow response as a major policy misstep that could exacerbate negative market reactions.
"I'm calling for a 75 basis point emergency cut in the Fed funds rate, with another 75 basis point cut indicated for next month at the September meeting - and that's minimum," says Wharton's Jeremy Siegel
- With the likelihood of a 50 basis point rate cut in September rising to 98.5% and some advocating for an "emergency rate cut" before the meeting — though such mid-meeting cuts are uncommon — a September rate reduction could potentially rejuvenate the crypto market from its recent downturn.
"I'm calling for a 75 basis point emergency cut in the Fed funds rate, with another 75 basis point cut indicated for next month at the September meeting - and that's minimum," says Wharton's Jeremy Siegel: pic.twitter.com/s4CgWx962Q— Squawk Box (@SquawkCNBC) August 5, 2024
Odds of a 50 BP rate cut at the September FOMC are now at 98.5% !! pic.twitter.com/UWZIV1ZnjX— Satoshi Flipper (@SatoshiFlipper) August 5, 2024
- On Monday, veteran trader Peter Brandt posted on social media platform X that the recent Bitcoin sell-off was like the 2015-2017 halving bull market cycle.
- Brandt said," Please note that $BTC decline since halving is now similar to that of the 2015-2017 Halving Bull market cycle."
- According to Brandt, Bitcoin's price dropped 27% from $650 at the halving week close in 2016 to a low of $474 before soaring to $20,000 in December 2017. Similarly, the recent decline to $49,050 represents a 26% drop from the post-halving price of $64,962.
- However, the slowdown in US economic activity and rising tensions between Israel and Iran could further depress Bitcoin's price before it rallies.
Please note that $BTC decline since halving is now similar to that of the 2015-2017 Halving Bull market cycle pic.twitter.com/cIm3WKzBog— Peter Brandt (@PeterLBrandt) August 5, 2024
- Arkham Intelligence data reveals that during Monday's market sell-off, major institutional investors like BlackRock, MicroStrategy, Grayscale, and Fidelity chose to hold onto their Bitcoin holdings, signaling strong confidence in the cryptocurrency's future.
You guys sold all your coins— Arkham (@ArkhamIntel) August 5, 2024
… But
BlackRock
MicroStrategy
Grayscale
Fidelity
didn’t. pic.twitter.com/R2NY3rDPcQ
- CryptoQuant's Spent Output Age Bands USD indicator tracks the value of spent outputs based on their creation time, providing insights into the behaviors of long-term versus short-term holders and their relationship with price movements.
- In Bitcoin's case, the spent output by age range reveals that most on-chain activity came from coins less than a week old, with over $5.2 billion moving within a single hour from coins aged up to one week. This spending pattern included around $850 million in realized losses, of which only $600,000 were from long-term holders, with the majority coming from short-term investors. The high volume of coins held for less than three months suggests that the price drop pressures newer investors to capitulate.
Bitcoin Spent Output Age Bands USD chart
Technical analysis: BTC likely to have a relief rally before it continues its ongoing downtrend
Bitcoin price broke below the ascending trendline (drawn by joining multiple swing lows from July 5) on Friday, leading to an 11.6% decline over the next three days, and tested the daily support around $49,917 on Monday. However, it modestly recovers at the time of writing on Tuesday, trading 3.5% higher at $55,892.
In this scenario, BTC might see a dead-cat bounce — a short-lived price increase amid a broader downtrend — potentially encountering resistance at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement level of $62,066 (drawn from the swing high of $70,079 on July 29 to Monday’s low of $49,101). This level aligns with the broken trendline and the 100-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) at around $65,596, marking it a critical reversal zone.
Failure to break above $62,066 might trigger a 19% crash, back to retest the $49,917 daily support level.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator on the daily chart is around 32, just above the oversold threshold. This indicates the possibility of a temporary relief rally before the downward trend resumes.
BTC/USDT daily chart
However, a close above the August 2 high of $65,596 would change the market structure by forming a higher high on the daily timeframe. Such a scenario might drive a 6% rise in Bitcoin's price to retest its weekly resistance at $69,648.
Bitcoin, altcoins, stablecoins FAQs
Bitcoin is the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, a virtual currency designed to serve as money. This form of payment cannot be controlled by any one person, group, or entity, which eliminates the need for third-party participation during financial transactions.
Altcoins are any cryptocurrency apart from Bitcoin, but some also regard Ethereum as a non-altcoin because it is from these two cryptocurrencies that forking happens. If this is true, then Litecoin is the first altcoin, forked from the Bitcoin protocol and, therefore, an “improved” version of it.
Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to have a stable price, with their value backed by a reserve of the asset it represents. To achieve this, the value of any one stablecoin is pegged to a commodity or financial instrument, such as the US Dollar (USD), with its supply regulated by an algorithm or demand. The main goal of stablecoins is to provide an on/off-ramp for investors willing to trade and invest in cryptocurrencies. Stablecoins also allow investors to store value since cryptocurrencies, in general, are subject to volatility.
Bitcoin dominance is the ratio of Bitcoin's market capitalization to the total market capitalization of all cryptocurrencies combined. It provides a clear picture of Bitcoin’s interest among investors. A high BTC dominance typically happens before and during a bull run, in which investors resort to investing in relatively stable and high market capitalization cryptocurrency like Bitcoin. A drop in BTC dominance usually means that investors are moving their capital and/or profits to altcoins in a quest for higher returns, which usually triggers an explosion of altcoin rallies.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto Today: BlackRock Bitcoin ETF investors hold steady despite BTC decline, XRP climbs above $0.50
Bitcoin ETF IBIT’s investors held steady even as the investment product suffered a steep correction over the last days. XRP made a comeback above $0.50, a key psychological level for the altcoin.
Bitcoin shows signs of relief rally amid calls for emergency rate cuts and technical indicators
Bitcoin (BTC) price recovers above $55,00 on Tuesday after the sharp decline seen since the end of July. Economist Jeremy Siegel has called for emergency interest rate cuts after the recent market crash.
AAVE gears up for 15% rally after generating $6 million in revenue from crypto market sell-off
AAVE generated over $6 million in revenue in Monday’s crypto market sell-off. The decentralized protocol held steady even as the price of cryptocurrencies in the top 30 plummeted.
Top 3 Price Prediction Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple: Bitcoin poised for a drop after falling below the $52,000 level
Bitcoin and Ethereum retested their major support levels on Monday; a break below these levels could signal a bearish trend ahead, while Ripple closed below its key support level, indicating a likely bearish outlook in the coming days.
Bitcoin: Can BTC rebound from the recent market challenge?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price failed to close above $70,000 at the beginning of the week and dropped to $64,000 by Friday. Mt. Gox continues moving Bitcoin to exchanges for repayments to creditors while the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) decided to hold US interest rates steady.