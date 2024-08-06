️Calling all security researchers ️ Help keep the #XRPLedger safe, secure and reliable by identifying potential vulnerabilities in the blockchain codebase, and earn rewards for your efforts through the RippleX Bug Bounty Program. https://t.co/02lgnOoM0u

We’re excited to announce the launch of @eigenlayer native restaking for @cryptocom users, powered by Kiln! Eligible @cryptocom users can now restake ETH and earn Eigen Points. Reach out to us if you want to offer restaking: https://t.co/gLsWe2EKA3 pic.twitter.com/LIUJemKXjZ

So $IBIT investors woke up on Monday to a -14% move over wknd after stomaching an 8% decline the week prior and what did they do? ABSOLUTELY NOTHING. $0 flows. Compared to some of these degens these boomers are like the Rock of Gibraltar. You guys are so lucky to have them. pic.twitter.com/Qqg9Y2E40k

@Arbitrum and @Optimism continue to deserve praise for being the first full-EVM rollups to reach stage 1. Looking forward to seeing the first ZK-EVM rollup join them soon! pic.twitter.com/yyiWh6RKNp

Missed this yesterday. It appears, that Uni3-style concentrated liquidity could not keep up with markets (moving it makes "impermanent loss" permanent), while Curve liquidity in crypto pools is automatically managed. So while Curve is an AMM, Uni3 is closer to orderbooks pic.twitter.com/5LZ5HaOie4

SHIB is likely to extend gains by over 35% and target the Fair Value Gap (FVG) between $0.00001819 and $0.00001847 as seen in the SHIB/USDT daily chart. SHIB could find support at the August 5 low of $0.00001078.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) is currently in a downward trend that started on March 5, 2024, at its local top of $0.00004567. SHIB is in the “oversold” zone, per the momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI), which reads 27.79. RSI generates a buy signal for the asset. Sidelined traders could buy SHIB while the asset is in this zone.

I think people will be surprised by how quickly "cross-L2 interoperability problems" stop being problems and we get a smooth user experience across the entire ethereum-verse (incl L1, rollups, validiums, even sidechains). I'm seeing lots of energy and will to make this happen.

Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.

If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.

FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.

The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.