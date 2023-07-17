National Australia Bank blocks A$270 million in payments to high risk crypto exchanges citing risk of fraud

- National Australia Bank has introduced new blocks on some crypto platforms where scams are more prevalent.
- The banking institution intervened in more than A$270 million worth of customer payments between March and July.
- Nearly 50% of the scams reported to the Australian Financial Crimes Exchange were linked to cryptocurrency in the past thirty days.
The National Australia Bank (NAB) is one of the four largest banking institutions in Australia. The bank is a member of an independent initiative to fight financial and cyber crime in the country.
According to a recent report, the bank cited the risk of fraud and blocked A$270 million worth of payments to cryptocurrency exchanges. Several Australian banks have identified the risk associated with crypto exchanges and taken similar measures, including Westpac, Commonwealth Bank of Australia and ANZ.
Also read: Celsius liquidates nearly $25 million in crypto after SEC charges lender and former CEO for fraud
National Australian Bank blocks payments to high risk crypto exchanges
One of Australia’s largest banks halted millions of Australian Dollars worth of payments to crypto exchanges, between March and July to help protect customer funds from potential scams. According to the bank’s recent report, 40% Australians are extremely willing for payments to be slower if they were better protected from scammers. The bank therefore introduced blocks on payments initiated towards platforms where scams are more relevant.
The NAB intervened in more than A$270 million worth of transactions without disclosing further details of the platforms.
The bank took additional measures for scam protection as nearly 50% of dubious funds reported to the Australian Financial Crimes Exchange were linked to cryptocurrency in the past 30 days. The bank considers crypto scams as a fast growing security threat and Australians lost more than $221 million to them in 2022.
Like this article? Help us with some feedback by answering this survey:
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP ruling puts cryptocurrencies in nuanced position, industry experts weigh in
Ripple's partial win against the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has pushed cryptocurrencies into untested waters. Any cryptocurrency classified as a “security” or “non-security” can be treated differently based on the nature of the transaction.
Celsius liquidates nearly $25 million in crypto after SEC charges lender and former CEO for fraud
Bankrupt crypto lender Celsius Network started liquidating some of its assets on Monday after receiving authorization from the bankruptcy court as the US SEC has charged the entity and its former CEO Alex Mashinsky for violation of federal securities laws.
Whales are secretly accumulating these two DeFi coins: LINK, UNI
Large wallet investors on the crypto network are quietly accumulating large volumes of DeFi tokens Chainlink (LINK) and Uniswap (UNI). On-chain metrics for LINK are bullish and largely unchanged for UNI.
Top 3 Decentralized Finance (DeFi) cryptocurrencies ready for breakout rally: LDO, UNI, AAVE
LDO, UNI and AAVE prices have all breached key levels on the daily timeframe, suggesting a rally around the corner. The United States SEC suffered a minor setback against Ripple after the judge announced that XRP is not a security under certain circumstances.
Bitcoin: Can XRP’s win take BTC to $40,000?
Bitcoin (BTC) price got a respite from sideways trading after the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) vs. Ripple lawsuit reached a conclusion, for now. The announcement caused Ripple (XRP) price to double in a few hours, causing other altcoins to also rally from the hype.