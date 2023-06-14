- Music NFT, platform, Sound.xyz, has integrated Ethereum Layer-2 token Optimism into its operational mechanics.
- With it, the projects' heads have delivered a stunning tribute to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.
- Interested persons can now mint the "V Buterin" song about the Russo-Canadian innovator as a free NFT.
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz has integrated support for Ethereum Layer-2 token Optimism (OP), complementing the watershed moment with a tribute to Vitalik Buterin, the billionaire innovator and Ethereum co-founder.
Music NFT platform offers tribute to Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin
Music NFT platform Sound.xyz has honored Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin with a Eurodisco dance track, a single titled "V-Buterin." Notably, the track is available for public sale until June 19 at 7:00 PM. Interested investors and enthusiasts in the non-fungible token (NFT) space can acquire it as a free-to-mint NFT through the Web3 music platform Sound.xyz.
Thus far, over 27,000 free NFTs of the song have been minted, and the mint will continue for the next five days.
The move has been lauded by Gigamesh, the feigned co-founder of the Web3 music platform, alongside Optimism (OP) co-founder Ben Jones.
Congrats to @soundxyz_ for launching on my favorite L2!— GIGAMΞSH (@Gigamesh) June 12, 2023
I was honored @ben_chain asked if I would help spice up his latest masterpiece to celebrate the occasion, which is an ode to the very first Etherean, @VitalikButerin
Enjoy❤️ https://t.co/gLMb0JA9Kk pic.twitter.com/ZasAFl5U3o
Optimism is a Layer-2 (L2) scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain. It is also worth mentioning that Jones is widely known as the "Weird ETH Yankovic." In the project, the two creators have come together to offer a tribute to Vitalik Buterin in a single-themed around the Russo-Canadian billionaire innovator.
According to music hobbyists who have listened to the track, the co-creators have mimicked the style employed in Boney M's 1978 hit track "Rasputin." In their words, the song references Buterin right from the start, saying:
Twas born a brilliant man in Russia long ago…He dropped out of school with a perfect 4.0.
As the first line hints, the song details the exploits and life journey of Vitalik Buterin, transcending into his swift rise to fame after building the Ethereum network and earning himself an iconic name in the crypto community.
Owing to its popularity, the song has been extrapolated to compliment Cardano (ADA) executive, to bear the tag name "Aint no Charles Hoskinson."
Sound.xyz explains the song's existence
In a June 12 announcement, Sound.xyz attempted to explain the song's existence, saying that it was scaling past the Ethereum mainnet to offer Optimism compatibility. Based on the announcement, the integration sees artists using the music platform enjoy reduced fees when selling songs on the blockchain. They will also earn revenue directly from fans in the process.
As regards to NFT collectors, the music NFTs will allow them to directly support their favorite artists. Moreover, the onchain provenance will be a practical show of fan hood, marking the beginning of many more advantages to come.
On the collectors side: not only do music NFTs allow collectors to directly support their favorite artists, but onchain provenance brings proof of fanhood, opening the door to a variety of collector perks.https://t.co/kIkY7w48qk— Optimism (✨_✨) (@optimismFND) June 12, 2023
Already, the soundtrack has excited community members, with one user hailing Gigamesh for his proven capabilities to transform the future of music.
Congrats buddy. You are the only guy I know who can revolutionize the future of music and still lay down a massive remix. Can’t wait to see what’s next.— Drew Kramer (@drew_ish) June 12, 2023
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
