Music NFT, platform, Sound.xyz, has integrated Ethereum Layer-2 token Optimism into its operational mechanics.

With it, the projects' heads have delivered a stunning tribute to Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin.

Interested persons can now mint the "V Buterin" song about the Russo-Canadian innovator as a free NFT.

Music NFT platform Sound.xyz has integrated support for Ethereum Layer-2 token Optimism (OP), complementing the watershed moment with a tribute to Vitalik Buterin, the billionaire innovator and Ethereum co-founder.

Music NFT platform offers tribute to Ethereum's Vitalik Buterin

Music NFT platform Sound.xyz has honored Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin with a Eurodisco dance track, a single titled "V-Buterin." Notably, the track is available for public sale until June 19 at 7:00 PM. Interested investors and enthusiasts in the non-fungible token (NFT) space can acquire it as a free-to-mint NFT through the Web3 music platform Sound.xyz.

Thus far, over 27,000 free NFTs of the song have been minted, and the mint will continue for the next five days.

The move has been lauded by Gigamesh, the feigned co-founder of the Web3 music platform, alongside Optimism (OP) co-founder Ben Jones.

Optimism is a Layer-2 (L2) scaling solution for the Ethereum blockchain. It is also worth mentioning that Jones is widely known as the "Weird ETH Yankovic." In the project, the two creators have come together to offer a tribute to Vitalik Buterin in a single-themed around the Russo-Canadian billionaire innovator.

According to music hobbyists who have listened to the track, the co-creators have mimicked the style employed in Boney M's 1978 hit track "Rasputin." In their words, the song references Buterin right from the start, saying:

Twas born a brilliant man in Russia long ago…He dropped out of school with a perfect 4.0.

As the first line hints, the song details the exploits and life journey of Vitalik Buterin, transcending into his swift rise to fame after building the Ethereum network and earning himself an iconic name in the crypto community.

Owing to its popularity, the song has been extrapolated to compliment Cardano (ADA) executive, to bear the tag name "Aint no Charles Hoskinson."

Sound.xyz explains the song's existence

In a June 12 announcement, Sound.xyz attempted to explain the song's existence, saying that it was scaling past the Ethereum mainnet to offer Optimism compatibility. Based on the announcement, the integration sees artists using the music platform enjoy reduced fees when selling songs on the blockchain. They will also earn revenue directly from fans in the process.

As regards to NFT collectors, the music NFTs will allow them to directly support their favorite artists. Moreover, the onchain provenance will be a practical show of fan hood, marking the beginning of many more advantages to come.

Already, the soundtrack has excited community members, with one user hailing Gigamesh for his proven capabilities to transform the future of music.