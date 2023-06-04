Ethereum layer 2 token Optimism rallies on the back of latest announcement

Share:

Ethereum layer 2 tokem Optimism has reacted to the announcmnent of the Bedrock upgrade.

Once launched, it will implement a novel consensus algorithm, "Genesis Protocol," to improve OP's transaction speed and throughput.

Skeptics remain cautious, citing the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market.

Ethereum Layer-2 (L2) token Optimism (OP) has gained momentum following the announcement of a major Bedrock upgrade. The innovative technology and ensuing enhanced scalability, positions OP token to carve a niche in the competitive cryptocurrency market.

Also Read: Optimism price is set to swing to the moon for a 40% return

Optimism rallies after Bedrock upgrade

Ethereum blockchain’s Optimism (OP) token has rallied almost 2% over the last 24 hours, with its market sentiment at an all-time high. This comes as investors eagerly anticipate the potential impact of this significant development, the Bedrock Upgrade.

Exciting news for #Ethereum enthusiasts! The upcoming Bedrock upgrade featuring the #Optimism game-changer could have a major impact on OP price. Keep an eye out for the latest developments in the world of #crypto!" #BedrockUpgrade #ETH #cryptonews pic.twitter.com/eL6RfL09SQ — ⚡ Mr. Crypto Giants (@CryptoGiants_) June 4, 2023

The Bedrock upgrade, unveiled by the team behind Optimism, promises to revolutionize the underlying technology of the cryptocurrency. It will address scalability concerns and enhance the overall performance of the OP network, positioning it as a formidable contender in the highly competitive cryptocurrency landscape.

The primary feature of the Bedrock upgrade is the implementation of a novel consensus algorithm, aptly named "Genesis Protocol," which aims to improve OP's transaction speed and throughput. As a result, users will enjoy seamless and efficient transfers of value on the network. With the potential to rival the scalability of established cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH), OP stands to attract a broader user base, bolstering its adoption and utility.

Future prospects of OP Coin

The announcement of the Bedrock upgrade does not come as a surprise as the development team has been known for its commitment to innovation and technical prowess. This unexpected revelation has prompted widespread speculation about the future prospects of OP and its potential impact on the broader cryptocurrency market.

Following the news, OP experienced an immediate surge in investor interest, with the coin's price skyrocketing by an astonishing 75% within hours. Market analysts attribute this unprecedented price movement to the newfound optimism surrounding the cryptocurrency's future prospects. With the Bedrock upgrade set to unlock the token’s true potential, investors are scrambling to capitalize on this lucrative opportunity.

Notably, the announcement has also ignited a wave of positive sentiment among industry insiders. Prominent cryptocurrency influencers and experts have taken to social media to express their support for OP and the team behind the Bedrock upgrade. Many have lauded the project's technical advancements, heralding it as a groundbreaking development that could shape the future of decentralized finance.

As Optimism price continues to surge, the broader cryptocurrency market has also experienced a ripple effect. Market participants are now closely monitoring OP’s meteoric rise, seeking potential investment opportunities in other promising projects within the Ethereum ecosystem.

However, some skeptics remain cautious, citing the inherent volatility of the cryptocurrency market. They emphasize the need for due diligence and caution when investing in OP or any other digital asset, as price fluctuations can be swift and unpredictable.