The report by PwC shows that 80% of central banks are considering or have already launched a CBDC.
More than 80% of central banks are interested in launching a Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) or have already done so according to research conducted by accounting firm PwC.
The second annual Global CBDC Index report released on Monday, April 4, measures a central bank's level of maturity in deploying its own digital currency. The report also included an overview of stablecoins for the first time.
Haydn Jones, Blockchain and Crypto Specialist at PwC U.K. stated in the report that “over 80% of central banks are considering launching a CBDC or have already done so.”
The report ranks both retail CBDCs, ones that are issued for use by the general public, and wholesale CBDCs for use by financial institutions holding with the central bank, out of 100.
Retail CBDCs have reached a greater level of maturity in comparison to their wholesale counterparts, according to the report. Nigeria’s “eNaira”, for example, received a score of 95, marking it as the most developed across both the retail and wholesale categories.
Also of note in the retail category was the Bahamas, the first country to ever launch a CBDC — the Sand Dollar. The Jamaican Jam-Dex is slated for launch this year, and Thailand made the list for its development and testing of a CBDC announced last August.
Thailand and Hong Kong topped the wholesale category for their joint mBridge project focused on cross-border payments, Singapore and France also ranked highly for their continued exploration of CBDC projects.
Jones also commented on the level of maturity and preparedness that central banks around the world are currently at. He said:
Countries are at differing levels of maturity with CBDCs and each country has different motivating factors. Increasing financial inclusion, facilitating cross border payments and controlling financial crime are all factors that come into play. We expect CBDC research, testing and implementation will intensify in 2022.
The report provided an overview of the top ten USD-pegged stablecoins by market cap, and discussed how they function and what they’re backed by.
It noted that stablecoins have become an “integral part of the crypto ecosystem” and it is “impossible” for any fund or institution “to be active in crypto without using stablecoins.”
considering or have already launched a CBDC.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price is setting up for another selloff to $0.70
XRP price could fall into lower targets in the days to come. Early buyers should consider waiting for a touch in the low $0.70 zone before adding more risk to their portfolios. XRP price is currently setting up a classical break & retest trade setup on the 8H chart.
Shiba Inu price to reward patient traders with big gains ahead
Shiba Inu price is still in an uptrend, but professional traders are likely to look for better opportunities until stronger confluences appear. Shiba Inu price is currently chopping around the 100-day moving average at $0.00002652.
Zilliqa price undergoes profit-taking, pain expected until $0.13
Zilliqa price action has, understandably, has faced significant profit-taking over the past four days. ZIL is now down roughly 40% from its all-time high but still up nearly 190% from the March 26, 2022 open. ZIL extends its losses to 3 days in a row.
MATIC price is bottoming out, next target at $1.80
MATIC price could be showing early evidence of a market bottom. Traders and scalpers may find future MATIC price action enjoyable if market conditions sustain. MATIC price is showing bullish potential on the 8-hour chart.
Bitcoin: Retesting $50,000 is not a question if but when
Bitcoin price shows affinity to move higher after the recent surge on March 27. The previous downswing helped remove any inefficiencies to the bottom while setting up the stage for another leg-up.