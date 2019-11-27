Monero, which is one of the world’s leading privacy based cryptocurrencies, is set to make a grandiose move against ASIC mining since RandomX is scheduled to be rolled out by the end of November 2019. With a network-wide change approaching shortly, Cake Wallet, Monerujo, and Ledger Monero have started to release newer versions of their software, in support of the upcoming hard fork.

RandomX which is a new Proof-of-Work algorithm is set to focus on general-purpose CPUs to help people from all economic walks of life mine the coin (XMR). RandomX is set to replace CryptoNightR by the end of this month.

A statement by a Cake Wallet developer on Reddit stated:

Updated for the November 30, 2019 Fork for Monero v10.15.0.0 • Added USDT, EOS, XRP, TRX, BNB, ADA, XLM, and NANO to the exchanges. (BTC, BCH, LTC, ETH, and DASH still there) • Removed unlock counter • Fixed minor bugs and improved performance

Monerujo,which is another well-known android-based wallet, has also scheduled an update supporting the fork. The new version 1.12.11, “Caerbannog,” has brought in some new features. Since the network-wide upgrade will also phase-out long payment IDs and introduce at least two outputs for transactions, along with bringing in RandomX, Monerujo’s latest version has also removed “support for Payment IDs.” So everyone is getting prepped for the long awaited update.