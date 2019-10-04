Monero market update: XMR/USD reverses sharply on hitting $57.50

- Monero bears fueled by the bulls’ failure to break above $57.50 resistance.
- Technical indicators suggest that buying power enough to defend the $52 53.45 key support still exists.
Monero corrected significantly upwards during the Asian trading hours. In fact, the market update published earlier recorded an intraday gain in the value of 1.5% on Friday. The bullish leg was an extended of the price action started at the beginning of the week.
An initial break above the descending trendline resistance made it above the 100 simple moving average (SMA) on the one-hour chart as well as the 50 SMA opened the way for a break above towards $60. However, Monero hit a snag at $57.50 leaving the door open for ongoing bearish action.
At the time of the press, Monero is trading at $55.05 after losing 2.34% of its value on the day. The relative strength index (RSI) managed to avoid the oversold territory and is now pointing upwards. Similarly, the moving average convergence divergence (MACD) is holding ground above the mean line (0.000) suggesting existence of buying power enough to keep XMR above the key support at $52- $53.45.
XMR/USD one-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin price prediction: BTC/USD growth hampered as bulls face stacks of resistance
The bears have full control of BTC/USD in the early hours of Friday. So far, the price has dropped from 8,234.30 to $8,130. Before this, BTC/USD had a bearish Thursday, wherein the price fell from $8,385 to $8,234.
Ethereum price analysis: ETH/USD falls below $175 as bearish sentiment continues
ETH/USD had a bearish start to Friday as the price went down from $175.25 to $173.50, going below the $175-level in the process. This follows a bearish Thursday where ETH/USD fell from $181.15 to $175.25.
Ripple price analysis: XRP/USD breakout to $0.26 supply zone still lingers
Ripple is among a few cryptocurrencies that are trying to shake the ground. The price is slightly in the green on Friday; XRP having corrected higher a subtle 0.25%. The bears seem to be ...
Litecoin: A catalyst will help speed up the falling wedge pattern breakout
Litecoin mundane trading trend offers little to no trading opportunities. The indecision in the market requires a catalytic boost above the next resistance at $60. Litecoin lower high price pattern takes ...
Bitcoin weekly forecast: Let the altcoin season begin
All major altcoins demonstrated strong growth while Bitcoin reluctantly oscillated in a tight range and stayed vulnerable to bearish sentiments. The first digital currency spends the best part of the week hovering around $10,200 level.