MATIC to make a comeback as the Polygon network adoption expands

Polygon network recently announced the launch of its bridge widget that offers a simple gateway to the ecosystem through dApps.

The network's native token MATIC can now be traded across all top-tier cryptocurrency exchanges, Coinbase, Binance and Bitfinex.

DeFi11, a fantasy crypto gaming ecosystem powered by the Polygon network, is making strides in the NFT and DeFi gaming trends.

Polygon network is making strides in its ecosystem development. CertiK blockchain security leaderboards now feature Polygon projects with audit reports and security score, increasing the transparency for users.

Analysts have a long-term bullish outlook on Polygon owing to its rapid development

Polygon network's collaboration with Ernst and Young Global Limited (one of the big four strategy consulting firms globally) for building Ethereum scaling solutions garnered mainstream media attention for the project.

The list of recent updates in the Polygon network is long, with the most notable being the launch of the security leaderboard on CertiK. The increasing transparency is likely to boost demand and utility for projects in the Polygon ecosystem.

1/2 Polygon Security Leaderboard on @certikorg is Live!



Search for audits and Skynet scores for Polygon projects on https://t.co/XXrzEsrdDf pic.twitter.com/IraJth6quf — Polygon | $MATIC (@0xPolygon) September 21, 2021

The network's native token, MATIC, is now listed on Bitfinex; trading commenced at 9:00 AM UTC on September 21. MATIC can now be traded on all top-tier exchanges like Binance, Coinbase and Bitfinex.

1/2 $MATIC is coming on @Bitfinex, one of the oldest & most liquid exchanges.



Here's more - they will fully support Polygon PoS mainnet.



Stay notified by following #Bitfinex social channels to discover when @0xPolygon ($MATIC) will be listed on Bitfinex https://t.co/7qO10xTkRl — Polygon | $MATIC (@0xPolygon) September 17, 2021

The ecosystem's crypto gaming arm, Polygon Studios has invested in NFT gaming and play-to-earn projects, jumping on the recent trend in the cryptocurrency ecosystem.

DeFi11, a decentralized gaming ecosystem for fantasy sports went live on the Polygon network earlier in 2021; since then, the platform has noted massive growth. The 24-hour volume of native token D11 crossed $1.5 million earlier today.

Pseudonymous cryptocurrency trader and analyst @Koolaid_crypto has predicted a trend reversal in MATIC after a drop to $20.

$MATIC looking like it's repeating a fractal. We could see the price dip to 1.07 before going parabolic.#MATIC #MATICNetwork pic.twitter.com/VWflL4oaUb — Crypto Koolaid (@Koolaid_crypto) September 17, 2021

Analysts on crypto Twitter share @Koolaid_crypto's long-term bullish outlook on MATIC.