Polygon breaks records in on-chain activity, promises NFT accessibility through low gas fees

- Integration of the succinct blockchain Mina Protocol brings added security and privacy to smart contract applications built on Polygon Network.
- World's largest peer-to-peer marketplace OpenSea has more Polygon users than on Ethereum layer 1.
- 77% of OpenSea's Polygon NFT sales in August were for $100 or less, the layer 2 scaling solution promises NFT accessibility for retail traders.
Polygon has announced a merge with zero-knowledge proofs protocol Mina Protocol through a bridge. Guaranteeing privacy to users becomes increasingly essential with the security challenges faced by NFT collectors, and Polygon is taking steps to enhance privacy in its ecosystem.
Polygon users break records on OpenSea, makes NFTs accessible to all
Mina Protocol, better known as the cryptocurrency industry’s “smallest blockchain” operates on 22kb of data. The protocol’s lightweight blockchain provides fast sync speeds and easy setup, with no additional requirements for hardware to maintain the network.
Ethereum’s layer-two scaling solution, Polygon has announced a merge with Mina Protocol through a bridge and together the two are set to offer enhanced privacy to smart contract applications built on Polygon.
Mina Foundation is working with @0xPolygon to implement support for #MinaProtocol on Polygon PoS.— Mina Protocol (@MinaProtocol) September 9, 2021
This bridge will enable developers building dapps on #Polygon to leverage privacy and verifiability via Mina's zk-SNARK-based protocol. Find out more here https://t.co/HFUzXLK3uS pic.twitter.com/t1fqwn7npJ
The crux of the merge is that applications like Mina Protocol offer Polygon network contracts to keep features like an owner’s identity or sensitive Know Your Customer (KYC) information hidden from different parties.
Sandeep Nailwal, co-founder of Polygon, said,
Building a bridge between Polygon and Mina is an important step toward achieving our shared vision of a fully decentralized ecosystem of dApps that keeps users in control of their data.
Polygon’s users and on-chain activity has increased consistently over the past few months. The network’s native asset MATIC has hit a new all-time high in daily active users (DAUs).
176,012 users transacted a total of $6.08 million on Polygon. @RaphaelSignal, a MATIC and DeFi analyst on crypto Twitter, has shared an engagement and monetization analysis of the record-breaking on-chain activity on Polygon.
1/ $MATIC breaking records w/ new all time high DAUs!— Raphael (@RaphaelSignal) September 8, 2021
DAU: 176,012 (+16.64%)
Tx/day: 6.08mm (+4.69%)
Revenue/day: $27,666 (-41.77%)
Cost/tx: $0.0045 (-44.38%)
Today we continue our series on @0xPolygon user engagement and monetization. Analysis pic.twitter.com/P8F5B3C10a
With several updates in 0xPolygon ecosystem, it is a lesser known fact that OpenSea is fully integrated with the network’s Proof-of-Stake (POS) chain. The number of Polygon users on the marketplace exceeds Ethereum layer 1.
190,000 wallets have transacted in Polygon on OpenSea. @NiftyTable, an NFT data analyst, shared his findings in a thread on crypto Twitter.
According to @NiftyTable, 77% of Polygon NFT sales in August accounted for $100 or less. This implies that the layer-2 scaling solution has boosted NFT accessibility for traders and collectors, offering reduced gas fees.
[5/5] % of OpenSea (Polygon) NFT sales in August were for less than $100. Combined with the low gas fees, I would say that this is promising for NFT accessibility. pic.twitter.com/3XJAykph1n— NiftyTable (@NiftyTabIe) September 9, 2021
With bullish developments in the Polygon ecosystem, analysts expect MATIC to continue its upward climb.
FXStreet analysts have predicted a 90% upswing in the altcoin’s price, as they evaluated where the altcoin is heading next.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Coinbase denies rumors of relisting XRP, Ripple drops 10%
XRP trading pairs started to appear on the Coinbase Pro mobile application on September 10. Ripple price rose in light of this event, as trading volume corresponded to the bulls’ excitement. Shortly after, Coinbase clarified that it has not relisted the cross-border remittance digital currency.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA recovery could yield 10% gains
Cardano price is currently in a recovery phase but is hovering around a key barrier. A decisive close above this level could trigger an upswing, but a failure to do so might kick-start a downtrend.
Solana Price Prediction: SOL uptrend in jeopardy as sell signals emerge
Solana price has been on an exponential rise over the past month, shattering all resistance levels and setting up new all-time highs. While this run-up is impressive,
VeChain price is very likely to drop by 21% to $0.10 after crucial rejection
VeChain price remains trading at a level significantly higher than the lows it made during the flash crash on Tuesday. It is currently trading up 25% since then, but the current swing structure and bearish continuation setup point to a likely re-test of the Tuesday lows.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Markets revert to mean, but BTC price remains indecisive
Bitcoin price shows considerable strength after springing from the recent crashes. Still, it is uncertain whether the current bullish impulse will morph into a new uptrend or lead to a more profound decline.