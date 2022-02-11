MATIC price plunges despite spike in active investors and market catalysts

- The MATIC network announced the launch of Polygon Academy for developers planning to make a shift to Web3.
- MATIC price plunged despite recent market catalysts and $450 million investment led by Sequoia Capital India.
- Analysts believe MATIC price lacks trends that confirm a rally, revealing a bearish outlook.
The number of unique investors on the Polygon network hit a new all-time high – 136.5 million. Despite the new investment and bullish catalysts, MATIC price posted 6% losses overnight.
MATIC price struggles to recover despite spike in on-chain activity
Ethereum scaling solution MATIC recently raised a $450 million investment led by Sequoia Capital India, with 40 other venture capital investors. The news, along with a rise in on-chain activity and active addresses would have been expected to be a bullish catalyst for MATIC price.
Active unique addresses on the MATIC network crossed 136.5 million. Yet, despite the rise in the number of unique investors and the launch of the Polygon Academy for decentralized application developers to move from Web2 to Web3, MATIC price posted a 6% loss.
Experts believe that a rapid influx of developers in the Polygon ecosystem could offer a scalable and efficient way to boost the Ethereum network and its scalability. Polygon Studios’ interest in metaverse, gaming and NFTs has attracted developers to the MATIC network and supports the adoption of the blockchain.
@ali_charts, a renowned analyst, has evaluated the MATIC price trend and noted that the altcoin positively correlates with the number of whales on the network. Yet, despite the rise in active addresses and unique wallets on the MATIC network, the altcoin’s price has declined.
$MATIC price has shown a positive correlation coefficient with the # of whales on the #Polygon network since April 2021.— Ali Martinez (@ali_charts) February 10, 2022
Interestingly enough, the # of addresses with over 10 million #MATIC has declined while prices have gone up in the last 2 weeks. pic.twitter.com/kUvhWM8uCl
Leading cryptocurrency analyst and trader @WalterCripto notes that MATIC price touched the upper limit resistance of a ranging zone, at $2.04, and the lower limit of the range is $1.51. Trader’s sentiment on MATIC continues to remain neutral.
2. Max Levels Indentifier (MLI)— Walter - TREND RIDER (@WalterCripto) February 10, 2022
Matic is touching the uper limit resistance of the Ranging Zone exactly at 2.04 USD. Resistance would be the lower limit at 1.51 USD ( almost the exact point where the recent pump began)
Also, sentiment is neutral. pic.twitter.com/880mrZCC5b
