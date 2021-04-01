- MATIC price is bounded inside a symmetrical triangle pattern on the 12-hour chart.
- The digital asset needs to crack a key resistance level before a massive 37% breakout.
- The number of whales has continued to increase for MATIC, increasing buying pressure.
Polygon has been trading inside a tightening pattern for the past month and seems ready for a significant breakout as whales have gone into a buying frenzy for the past three weeks.
MATIC price is one barrier away from $0.51
On the 12-hour chart, MATIC has established a symmetrical triangle pattern with its resistance trendline formed at $0.374. A breakout above this critical point will drive MATIC price towards $0.51. A 37% move calculated using the maximum height of the pattern as a reference point.
MATIC/USD 12-hour chart
This breakout seems likely thanks to a significant spike in the number of whales. Since March 10, the amount of whales holding 10,000,000 or more MATIC coins increased from 31 to 62 and remains in an uptrend.
MATIC Holders Distribution chart
Nonetheless, a rejection from the upper boundary of the pattern at $0.374 would be bearish and has the potential to drive Polygon down to the lower trendline of the symmetrical triangle currently established at $0.30. It's important to note that a breakdown below this point will push MATIC towards $0.20.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
