- MATIC price struggling with resistance at the 21-day simple moving average (SMA).
- Volume contraction indicates price decline is corrective, not impulsive.
- Weekly Relative Strength Index (RSI) is still overbought.
MATIC price increase of 3000% from the beginning of 2021 reflects how Polygon brings tremendous scale to Ethereum using an adapted version of Plasma and PosS-based side chains. However, it was natural that the cryptocurrency corrected to the 0.50 retracement level of the 2021 mega-advance at $0.281. The total correction was on volume significantly less than the 50-day SMA.
MATIC price needs to reclaim critical moving average on a daily close
If Polygon can close above the 21-day SMA at $0.363, it would be the first step in confirming a correction low. The first notable resistance for a renewed rally is the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level of the correction at $0.454, a gain of 18%, followed by the 0.786 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.498 and then the all-time high at $0.545.
It is important not to let a rise to $0.454 overshadow that Polygon is still very overbought on the weekly chart and needs more time to release the condition before confidently attacking new highs.
MATIC/USD daily chart
On the downside, MATIC price needs to hold the 0.50 retracement level at $0.281, or it will quickly test the 50-day SMA at $0.246 and then the 0.618 Fibonacci retracement level at $0.219.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Mainstream adoption bolstered as Visa supports cryptocurrency transactions
The cryptocurrency market reacted positively after Visa Inc. announced support for cryptocurrency transactions on its platform. A USD Coin has been singled out to enjoy this groundbreaking milestone, showing digital currencies are gaining traction in mainstream adoption.
Ripple deals with lockstep trading amid weakening on-chain metrics
Ripple managed to hold onto support at $0.55 during the weekend session. However, the price action to $0.6 remained limited due to the seller congestion zone at the 78.6% Fibonacci level taken between the last high of $0.65 to a low around $0.36.
Polkadot heads toward all-time high amid broad-based crypto recovery
Polkadot recently bounced off support at $27 and is moving toward the coveted $40 level. The uptick in the price is not unique to DOT, because other cryptocurrencies have joined the party. Polkadot is doddering at $34 while technical levels gradually improve.
Cardano on the brink of 55% liftoff to record highs
Cardano is on the verge of a massive technical breakout as the European session is ushered in on Monday. The aspiring smart contract token has been in consolidation for several days. The sideways trading arrived after Cardano bulls secured support above $1.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC long-term outlook remains upbeat despite recent volatility
Bitcoin price action this week does not match the frantic headlines in the leading financial publications. Price did not close with excessive daily losses this week, and the weekly close is similarly muted compared to historical precedent.