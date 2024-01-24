MATIC price eyes $0.70 despite Polygon network’s plans to launch blockchain aggregation layer

- Polygon price remains in a downtrend since January 12, bearing the brunt of a broader market crash.
- MATIC could extend the fall to the $0.70 psychological level amid bearish technicals and a volatile market.
- The bullish thesis will be invalidated upon a break and close above the $0.97 resistance level.
- The network is preparing to launch blockchain aggregation layer, AggLayer in February, towards liquidity unification.
Polygon (MATIC) price downtrend has culminated in a nearly 30% fall from the January 11 peak of $0.95 to the Tuesday low of $0.69. The slump was the aftermath of broader market crash, with Bitcoin (BTC) price liquidating up to $130 million when it first started. The dump inspired volatility in the market, with most altcoins suffering in the aftermath, including MATIC.
Also Read: MATIC price risks a 7% fall even as the network empowers the next wave of DeFi on Polygon zkEVM
Polygon network prepares for 'AggLayer' debut in February
The Polygon network is planning to introduce a blockchain aggregation layer in February. The solution christened “AggLayer,” will focus on the unification of liquidity, connecting blockchains with zero-knowledge proofs. Specifically, developers will be able to connect blockchains with zero knowledge proofs, leveraging Ethereum for settlement.
Until now, blockchain scaling had 2 paradigms: Monolithic & Modular— Polygon (Labs) (@0xPolygonLabs) January 24, 2024
Introducing the next one: Aggregation
A novel solution combining the benefits of monolithic & modular designs by unifying liquidity via safe, near-instant atomic cross-chain txs using ZK proofs.
Feb Mainnet … pic.twitter.com/mE0qssoWyJ
The solution will ascertain fairness in security across modular and monolithic chains, including those within the Polygon ecosystem. This makes it an integral part of Polygon 2.0, the network’s next iteration. An excerpt from the announcement reads, “As a central component of Polygon 2.0, AggLayer will use ZK proofs to create a seamless, aggregated environment that feels like a single chain – even as each chain in the ecosystem remains sovereign.”
Polygon price outlook with $0.70 in sight
The Polygon price downtrend is likely to extend to the $0.70 psychological level, nearly 4% below current levels. It comes amid growing overhead pressure with both the 100- and 50-day Simple Moving Averages (SMAs) providing resistance at $0.79 and $0.86 levels respectively.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is also below the 50 level, pointing to a weak price strength, while its general southbound move suggests falling momentum. Making matters worse, both the Awesome Oscillator (AO) and the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicators are in negative territory, showing the bears have the upper hand.
With this, it is plausible that Polygon price could slip past the $0.70 psychological level to tag the $0.60 psychological level, last tested in October. This would be the dire case, constituting a 17% fall below current levels.
MATIC/USDT 1-day chart
On the other hand, if the bulls come back to the market, MATIC price could flip the $0.73 resistance into support before targeting the 100- and 50-day SMAs at $0.79 and $0.86 levels respectively. In a highly bullish case, the gains could see MATIC extend past the $0.90 psychological level before tagging the $0.97 blockade.
To confirm the continuation of the uptrend, the Polygon price must foray into the supply zone between $0.98 and $1.04, with a break and close above its midline at $1.01 being the first sign.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Crypto lender Nexo attempts to claw back $3 billion in damages from Bulgaria
Nexo is a crypto lender and a platform that facilitates purchase and sale of cryptocurrencies. In 2023, the firm was being investigated by Bulgaria’s prosecutor’s office for money laundering.
Bitcoin Layer 2 chains could catalyze BTC recovery in bear market
BitVM is a Bitcoin scalability solution. The protocol’s community noted on Wednesday that there are currently several Layer 2 projects that can be subdivided into side chains, off-chain computing, rollups,and others, on the Bitcoin blockchain.
Bitcoin price decline triggers nearly $83 million in liquidations, BTC price recovers from drop below $39,000
Bitcoin price slipped to a low of $38,555 on Binance, early on Tuesday. The crypto market bloodbath saw an increase in selling pressure on BTC, driving prices lower. BTC climbed back above the psychologically important level of $40,000 on Wednesday.
Uniswap price validates bearish reversal pattern, causing $2.2 million worth of liquidations
Uniswap price is forming a bearish reversal Head and Shoulders pattern, nearly validating it by falling below $5.81. The target price, according to the pattern, is set at $3.81, marking a 34% correction from the breakout level.
Will BTC correct to $35k or continue bull run without steep corrections?
Bitcoin currently trades around $41,094 after dropping 4.60% on Thursday, putting an end to the $2,000 trading range. This move comes after Adam from GeeksLive noted that the volatility level of BTC dropped to a new low in a month.