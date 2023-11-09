MATIC price could extend gains, makes comeback above $0.80 alongside altcoin rallies

- Polygon network’s native token MATIC posted steady gains, climbing above the $0.80 level for the first time in three months.
- MATIC token added 54% gains to its market capitalization as key wallets holding Polygon’s asset engaged in accumulation.
- MATIC price could hit its $1 target if bullish momentum is sustained.
MATIC, a Layer-2 Ethereum scaling token, noted a price rally that pushed the asset past the $0.80 mark, for the first time since July 2023. MATIC price climbed steadily alongside altcoins that have rallied this week, as Polygon ecosystem users engaged in accumulating the token.
Also read: Bitcoin spot ETF approval by the SEC likely to push BTC price to $49,000
MATIC price rally fueled by these catalysts
Key MATIC wallets holding between 100,000 and 10 million tokens have been consistently adding to their holdings, according to data from crypto intelligence tracker Santiment. The wallets in this segment added 42.88 million MATIC tokens, worth nearly $35 million, since October 24.
Accumulation of MATIC by these wallet addresses, removed these assets from the Layer-2 token’s circulating supply, thereby reducing the selling pressure on it. MATIC price crossed a crucial price level, $0.80, fueling a bullish outlook among the token’s holders.
The weighted sentiment, a metric that combines the positive and negative commentary on MATIC across social media platforms, climbed into the positive territory, hitting 0.929, according to Santiment. This signals a bullish outlook on MATIC among traders.
The second catalyst supporting MATIC’s price rise is the increase in activity on the asset’s blockchain. MATIC transactions valued at $100,000 and higher, hit 161, the highest level noted since July 2023. While this would typically be considered bearish for the asset, alongside a price rally in MATIC, it supports a bullish thesis. Strong whale activity and accumulation by wallet addresses have contributed to MATIC’s price rise.
MATIC wallet and on-chain activity
Massive spike in activity and MATIC price, added 54% to its market capitalization within three weeks.
At the time of writing, MATIC price is $0.8163 on Binance. The altcoin is on track to hit its $1 target, if the bullish momentum is sustained.
MATIC price rally likely to continue
As seen in the price chart below, MATIC price recently broke out of its multi-month downtrend. 25% gains in MATIC are projected from the current price level of $0.8163 to the next target at the 50% Fibonacci Retracement level of the decline from the February 18 local top to September 11 bottom. The 50% Fib level is at $1.0289. MATIC price needs to breach resistance at the 38.2% Fib level, at $0.9028 to rally towards its target.
MATIC/USDT 1-day chart
If MATIC price drops below the 23.6% Fib level at $0.7468, the bullish thesis is likely to be invalidated. In that case, MATIC price could drop to $0.6921, its 200-day Exponential Moving Average (EMA) that doubles as support for the Layer-2 scaling token.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP Price Prediction: Lack of any announcement at Ripple’s Swell halts ongoing rally, but not for long
XRP price volatility over the next few days is to watch out for as one of the biggest catalysts; Ripple's developer conference, has begun as of this moment. While the event will only be held over two days, it is expected to have a significant impact on the altcoin.
Gary Gensler decries crypto industry after Sam Bankman-Fried conviction
US Securities & Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler has called into question the integrity of the cryptocurrency industry, saying it is full of fraudsters and manipulators. It comes barely a week after former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried was found guilty on seven counts of charges bordering along fraud.
BTC uptrend wanes, $34,000 likely as markets don’t wait long
Bitcoin bullish momentum appears to be waning, threatening its upside potential as the king of crypto reaches a critical juncture. Ethereum is experiencing a similar turnout, but Ripple is pushing for a different fate depending on how the bulls play their hand.
Cardano Price Prediction: $0.40 target still in play for ADA as bullish metrics spur optimism
Cardano (ADA) price uptrend remains sturdy, showing no exhaustion despite being up for almost three weeks in a row. It has seen the cryptocurrency break past key levels, and now a continuation of the trend seems likely, steered by multiple bullish fundamentals.
Bitcoin: BTC threatens correction to $30,000 amid lack of ETF news
BTC, on the daily time frame, showcases not one but multiple sell signals. To add to its woes, on-chain metrics are also showing profit-taking en masse. While the rally prompted by the potential ETF approval has propelled BTC so far, the lack thereof could also knock the pioneer crypto lower.