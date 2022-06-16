MATIC price is reacting favorably to the $0.381 support level after seven consecutive weekly down candlesticks.

A recovery seems plausible but capped by the $0.477, $0.495 and $0.686 resistance barriers.

A weekly candlestick close below $0.381 will create a lower low and continue the downtrend.

MATIC price is hovering around a stable support level that was pivotal in propelling it to new highs in mid-2021. As a result of this foothold combined with the pause from sellers, investors are expecting a relief rally for Polygon.

MATIC price shows potential

MATIC price crashed 73% since late April 2022 and set a swing low at $0.362. This downswing comprises seven consecutive weekly down candlesticks, indicating the state of the market and as an extension - altcoins.

While some cryptocurrencies have rallied 35% over the last 48 hours, Polygon seems to have recovered only 12% of its losses and is eying for more. However, this move will not be easy as MATIC price will face the $0.477 and $0.495 hurdles that are likely to absorb the buying pressure.

A flip of these two blockades into a support floor will allow MATIC price to make a run at the significant resistance barrier at $0.686. This level served as stable support all through 2021, hence will be a tough one to rack.

MATIC/USDT 1-week chart

While things are stabilizing around the $0.381 weekly support level, investors should note that a breakdown of the said barrier will invalidate the recovery thesis.

This development will produce a lower low and crash MATIC price by 38% to the next weekly foothold at $0.234. If buyers step in here, the uptrend or recovery rally could be given another go.