- MATIC price dropped below crucial support over the weekend, extending losses into Monday.
- Buyers stepped in at a critical Fibonacci extension, reducing some of the bearish sentiment.
- The oscillators support a return to some bullish price action.
MATIC price has developed a strong buying response as it approached the 100% Fibonacci Expansion near $1.40. However, the drip below the support zone at $1.48 was a very bearish event and could be a precursor to moves that would return Polygon to the $1.20 zone.
MATIC price approaches 2022 lows; bulls must show conviction to prevent further selling pressure
MATIC price is currently in the weakest states it's been in since the first breakout down below the Ichimoku Cloud on January 20, 2022. The drop below the highlighted support zone is either a giant bear trap or a confirmed bearish breakout. Bulls have pushed MATIC close to the bottom of that support zone to test the breakout, now as resistance.
If the resistance level holds, then MATIC price faces another push down to $1.40. However, $1.40 is a highly potent support zone. It contains the 100% Fibonacci expansion, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement, and the top of the weekly Ichimoku Cloud (weekly Senkou Span B). Therefore, failure to hold the $1.40 value area could trigger a sell-off towards $1.20.
MATIC/USDT Daily Ichimoku Kinko Hyo Chart
For bulls to invalidate any near-term bearish outlook, they must ultimately return MATIC price above the Ichimoku Cloud. The road to achieving that task, however, is massive. Buyers would need to rally Polygon more than 50% to a close at or above $2.13 to start and confirm the beginning of a new uptrend. Over the next six weeks, sideways price action is very likely until the top of the Ichimoku Cloud on the daily chart drops to around the $1.70 value area.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Bitcoin bulls desperate to find support, failure could push BTC below $30,000
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Bitcoin price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where BTC could be heading next.
Ethereum hits critical Fibonacci support, but will ETH hold?
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ethereum price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where ETH could be heading next.
Litecoin value sheds another 6% to 10% before making 20% gains as investors look beyond current events
Litecoin (LTC) price action has breached the significant $104.17 supportive level that has been key in preventing LTC price action from making further lows.
Cosmos investors save the day as markets navigate through a geopolitical minefield
Cosmos breaks below the important green ascending trend line that references the uptrend. ATOM has been paring losses at the time of writing and could see the scale tipping towards profits for today.
Bitcoin revisits crucial support before exploding to $60,000
Bitcoin price slips below the 50-day SMA as it eyes a retest of the $36,398 to $38,895 demand zone. Despite the crash, long-term investors are bullish as the supply of BTC on exchanges hits a three-year low. A breakdown of the $34,752 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.