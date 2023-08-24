Mastercard to terminate four crypto card partnerships with Binance as exchange faces regulatory scrutiny

- Mastercard and Binance will end their crypto card-related partnerships, four in number, by September 22, 2023.
- The programs were offered in four countries: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Bahrain.
- The decision comes as the exchange faces regulatory scrutiny, with its CEO also on the authorities' radar.
In an email to Reuters, a Mastercard representative revealed plans to terminate its partnership with Binance. The two powerhouse names, one a leading crypto exchange by trading volume and the other the second largest payment processing corporation in the world, run a crypto card program together.
Mastercard Binance sever ties for cards program
Mastercard and Binance entered a partnership around August 25, 2022, for debit card programs serving four countries: Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Bahrain. After a year of cooperation, tomorrow (August 25, 2023), the firms have decided to terminate the arrangement, with the deal set to expire on September 21, 2023.
Before then, cardholders can still use it as usual, with its intended purpose being to make purchases and pay bills with cryptocurrencies. Notably, you must have a national identity document to merit as a cardholder.
The card is similar to other bank cards, with the only difference being that it is linked to a cryptocurrency wallet, unlike the traditional cards that are linked to a mobile banking application. As such, holders enjoy a simple means to crypto acquisition as it eliminates the need for fees while sparing the owner the hassle of navigating tiresome onboarding processes at exchanges. Other perks of card ownership include access to exclusive offers with specific merchants, with the privilege to transact locally and internationally without fees.
Notwithstanding, customers have only around 29 days left to enjoy these perks as the partnership is coming to its unfortunate end. While neither Binance nor Mastercard has explained the reason for the termination, it is easy to assume that it has something to do with the recent tussle between the exchange and US regulators.
It should be noted that Mastercard also has an ongoing partnership with other crypto firms like Gemini, which will not be affected by severed ties with Binance, but only goes to affirm speculation of the exchange's conflict with the regulators.
Binance legal tussle with SEC and CFTC
The US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filed charges against Binance Exchange and its CEO, Changpeng Zhao (CZ), on June 5, calling them out for alleged securities law violations. The regulator claimed that Binance Coin (BNB) and Binance USD (BUSD) were securities. With this, the SEC alleged that Binance.US, the exchange's subsidiary in the US, and CZ offered these unregistered securities to the general public.
The regulator also claimed Binance allowed US citizens to operate on the primary platform, Binance.com, thereby violating rules as they were only allowed to use Binance.US. CEO CZ was also accused of commingling assets, diverting billions of dollars of customer funds to a third-party entity belonging to himself. He dismissed all these as FUD with his signature "4".
4.— CZ Binance (@cz_binance) June 5, 2023
Our team is all standing by, ensuring systems are stable, including withdrawals, and deposits.
We will issue a response once we see the complaint. Haven't seen it yet. Media gets the info before we do.
The Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) is also pursuing a case with Binance, alleging in a March case that the exchange offered unregistered cryptocurrency derivatives products. The commission also claimed that Binance guided its US customers to avoid compliance controls using VPNs. As such, Binance was charged with violating laws around offering futures transactions and illegal off-exchange commodity options.
In its response, Binance challenged that the regulator did not have regulatory authority over spot trading in the US or overseas and, therefore, filed a motion to dismiss the charges, citing irrelevance.
