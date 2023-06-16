Share:

Mark Cuban and John Reed Stark vigorously debated the current regulatory environment in the crypto scene.

The clash sprouts from the recent temporary restraining order (TRO) hearing against Binance.

Specifically, the judge’s remarks over the Binance case seem to have irked the two big names in crypto.

Both Cuban and Stark hold different perspectives on the matter.

Mark Cuban and John Reed Stark engaged in a heated discussion on Twitter on June 15 concerning the current regulatory clampdown in the crypto industry. Specifically, the technology billionaire and former Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official, respectively, had a lot to say concerning the recent temporary restraining order hearing against giant crypto exchange Binance. The SEC is seekingt to freeze Binance.US assets.

Binance/SEC Newsflash: Updated Predictions and Analysis Together With Key Excerpts of Yesterday’s TRO Hearing and a Link to the Hearing’s Transcript



Late yesterday afternoon, US District Judge Amy Berman Jackson explained that she would prefer if the SEC and Binance worked out… pic.twitter.com/au9MYnPR1O — John Reed Stark (@JohnReedStark) June 14, 2023

Mark Cuban and John Reed Stark clash over current regulatory atmosphere

Marc Cuban challenges Stark’s assumption that every crypto-related business involving tokens or considering using tokens is a large enterprise. Based on his argument, most crypto applications are conservative, with only a handful of people involved.

John. I think you are misreading the impact of what the judge said. It’s not related to this suit.



Not all crypto businesses that have tokens or are considering using tokens are large “enterprises”. Which is the assumption, I believe you are making. (Correct me if I’m wrong… — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 14, 2023

Cuban reinforced his argument by narrating a small company that had approached the SEC for guidance on registration matters. Instead of guidance, the regulator asked the company to get a lawyer, which according to Cuban, was an indirect attempt by the agency to get the startup to hire a securities lawyer. Cuban sees this as a problem as the SEC and chair Gary Gensler consistently sabotage startups.

Stark justified the regulator’s actions, noting that the industry remains largely unregulated. In his opinion, the SEC’s actions are intended for investor protection against the threat of fraud and rug pulls, adding that the agency’s actions will eventually prove value-adding to the industry by eliminating “bad actors and promoting transparency.”

Some are arguing that the judge in the SEC/Binance case expressed skepticism about the S.E.C.’s use of its enforcement powers to regulate the crypto world, calling it “inefficient and cumbersome.”



That might be true, but having now read the transcript of yesterday’s hearing… pic.twitter.com/5tAYeqdb5Q — John Reed Stark (@JohnReedStark) June 14, 2023

Marc vs. Reed on token utility and digital asset space regulation

The debate transitioned to token utility and digital asset space regulation, where Stark pushed that tokens should not be treated as “pink sheets or stocks.” The former SEC official argues that tokens are very different from stocks.

Conversely, Cuban points out that Stark’s perspective was biased, suggesting that tokens could be treated like other securities, and the regulator should propose guidelines for them.

Put aside the partisanship. That’s an insane way to view any financial issue. I’m truly curious what your feelings are why tokens can’t be treated like a pink sheet stock or and OTCBB stock ? And why the SEC hasn’t proposed them as options ? — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) June 15, 2023

Drawing similarity between early internet and cryptocurrency, Mark Cuban supports that smart contracts utility is valid, calling for the SEC to be more of an enabler to startups without abandoning its mandate to protect investors.

Cuban foresees a crypto bloodbath where most companies go broke

Nevertheless, the tech behemoth acknowledged, “90% of blockchain companies and 99% of tokens will go broke.” In his opinion, Congress must change the exemptions that are currently in place and biased against the crypto industry. According to him, this would provide a clear path for exchanges to operate in a manner friendly to investors while bolstering industry growth.

Cuban also notes that despite there being valid criticisms of the crypto industry, none could invalidate the impact the industry could have on the economy. For this reason, he cites a “Crypto Derangement Syndrome,” meaning an irrational fear or hatred of crypto would have a similar effect as overhyping its potential.