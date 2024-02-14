- Manta Network price is trading below the centerline of the Bollinger indicator amid falling momentum.
- MANTA could drop 10% to test the most critical support due to the 61.8% Fibonacci level at $2.4379.
- A break and close above the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $3.0848 would invalidate the bearish thesis.
Manta Network (MANTA) price has recorded significant volatility over the past few days as investor attention shifted to low market capitalization tokens as they awaited Bitcoin (BTC) price to break consolidation.
Also Read: February's $870 million crypto token unlocks: SUI, APT, SAND, APE, MANTA, AVAX, OP
Manta Network price eyes 10% drop
Manta Network (MANTA) price could fall 10% to the critical Fibonacci retracement level, the 61.8% at $2.4379. The bearish outlook comes as the altcoin remains within the lower section of the Bollinger indicator, confronting resistance due to its centerline at $3.0044.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is inclined south, showing that momentum is falling, accentuating the bearish thesis.
If the bears have their way, the Manta Network price could extend a leg down to the 50% Fibonacci level at $1.9836. An extended fall could send the altcoin to the 38.2% Fibonacci level of $1.5293, or in a dire case, slump to the 23.6% retracement level at $0.9672.
MANTA/USDT 1-day chart
Conversely, if the bulls show resolve, the Manta Network price could push north, overcoming resistance due to the centerline before confronting the 78.6% Fibonacci level at $3.0848. A decisive candlestick close above this level would invalidate the bearish thesis.
In a highly bullish case, the gains could see the Manta Network price extend the gains to fill the market range at $3.9087. Such a move would denote a 40% climb above current levels.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
XRP price could rally towards $0.56 target amidst possibility of settlement in SEC v. Ripple lawsuit
XRP price climbed to $0.5338 on Tuesday, yielding nearly 5% weekly gains for holders. Crypto lawyer James Murphy predicted a settlement in the SEC v. Ripple lawsuit in a recent podcast.
Three factors that could catalyze a significant surge in Optimism in the upcoming weeks
Optimism, an Ethereum scaling solution launched its first Security Council, a collective that assumes control of keys and multisigs for the Foundation, on February 9.
This Solana meme coin, SILLY could rally 50%
Silly (SILLY) price consolidation could end soon as the altcoin looks for an upward breakout. Sidelined buyers who accumulated SILLY after the February 12 dip will likely be rewarded handsomely if they’re patient in the coming days.
Flow Price Prediction: FLOW coils up before 55% rally
Flow (FLOW) price has been consolidating for nearly 300 days below a critical hurdle. During its sideways movement, FLOW has formed a bullish pattern that awaits a swift move to the upside.
Bitcoin: BTC targets $52,000, will New Moon trigger a pullback first?
Bitcoin (BTC) price action is showing strength and volatility after seven weeks of consolidation. The current weekly BTC candlestick has already registered a 9.30% gain and is likely to close on a positive note.