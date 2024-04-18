- A New York federal jury convicted Avi Eisenberg for his role in Mango Market's $110 million attack.
- The attacker claimed his actions were legal before returning some of the ill-gotten funds.
- Eisenberg could face up to 20 years in prison after being convicted of wire fraud and market manipulation.
Mango Market attacker Avi Eisenberg was convicted by a federal jury on Thursday for "fraudulently obtaining" funds from the Solana-based decentralized exchange (DEX). He could face up to 20 years in prison for his role in the $110 million attack.
Read more: OneCoin's head of legal and compliance gets four years in jail as CZ sentencing comes next
Eisenberg convicted for Mango attack
The US judiciary continued taking action against on bad actors in the crypto space after convicting Avi Eisernberg of commodities fraud, commodities market manipulation, and wire fraud concerning the manipulation of the Mango Markets derivatives DEX. Eisenberg was earlier arrested in December 2022 in Puerto Rico when US prosecutors charged him with the crimes above.
In October 2022, Eisenberg exploited a vulnerability in the Solana-based derivatives exchange Mango, which enabled him to "fraudulently obtain" about $110 million.
Also read: SBF sentenced to 25 years in prison after November conviction
He deposited $5 million worth of USDC into Mango and used it to open three large long positions of MNGO. This action plumped MNGO's price by 1,000%. With such high collateral value, he tricked the protocol to allow him to borrow cryptocurrencies worth $110 million. However, Eisenberg never intended to pay back. He later reached out to Mango's decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), claiming his actions were "legal" and within the confinement of the protocol's design. Eisenberg later offered to return $67 million and keep the rest of the funds, which Mango's DAO agreed to through a governance vote.
Eisenberg was convicted on Thursday by a federal jury in New York and could face up to 20 years in prison when he is sentenced on July 29. "This prosecution—the first involving the manipulation of cryptocurrency through open-market trades—demonstrates the Criminal Division's commitment to protecting U.S. financial markets and holding wrongdoers accountable, no matter what mechanism they use to commit manipulation and fraud," said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Nicole M. Argentieri, head of the Justice Department's Criminal Division.
Read more: Kucoin sees massive withdrawals after indictment by the US Justice Department
Although Eisernberg's defense argued that his actions were legal, the jury sided with the stance of prosecutors who called it a scam, according to Inner City Press. "This ground-breaking prosecution epitomizes this office's ability to employ innovative methods and cutting-edge law enforcement tools to continue to protect all financial markets. The career prosecutors of this office continue their expertise in prosecuting financial fraud, one of our core priorities, and would-be financial criminals should think twice before daring to engage in illicit conduct on our watch," stated US Attorney for the Southern District of New York Damian Williams.
The US Justice Department had convicted and sentenced several individuals related to cryptocurrency crime earlier in the past three months.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
MANTA suffers 4% pullback after unlocking tokens worth $40 million
Manta Network (MANTA) unlocked over 8% of its circulating supply on Thursday. The unlocked tokens were airdropped and distributed in public sale, according to data from Tokenunlocks.
XRP struggles to recover as lingering Ripple lawsuit could reach Supreme Court, former SEC litigator says
The SEC vs. Ripple potential showdown at the Supreme Court is likely, says former SEC litigator Ladan Stewart. XRP Ledger calls developers, businesses and investors to build on the blockchain, extending Apex 2024 registration until April 30.
Bitcoin Layer 2 Merlin chain TVL climbs 20%, defying broad market correction
Merlin chain’s TVL added 20% this week, and crossed $800 million on Thursday. Bitcoin Layer 2 assets noted double-digit losses in the past week. Stacks, Elastos, SatoshiVM, BVM are hit by a correction as Bitcoin hovers around $61,000.
If Bitcoin restarts bull run, these altcoins are likely to explode Premium
If Bitcoin’s consolidation ends and the bull run resumes, altcoins are likely going to trigger a massive rally. Last cycle’s hot tokens like SOL, AVAX, WIF, ONDO, etc., could see renewed enthusiasm.
Bitcoin: BTC’s rangebound movement leaves traders confused
Bitcoin (BTC) price has been hovering around the $70,000 psychological level for a few weeks, resulting in a rangebound movement. This development could lead to a massive liquidation on either side before a directional move is established.