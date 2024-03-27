- More than $1.1 billion have been withdrawn from crypto exchange Kucoin in the past hours.
- The US Department of Justice charges the founders of Kucoin for violating Anti-Money laundering laws.
- Kucoin assures users of smooth operations regardless of charges as reports of proposed sale of the company surface.
Crypto exchange Kucoin has been experiencing massive withdrawals since the US Department of Justice on Tuesday slapped it with charges of facilitating criminal activities. While the exchange has assured users that there's no cause for alarm, reports are surfacing online that suggest the founders planned to sell the company in 2023.
Kucoin charged by the DOJ
Kucoin, touted as the fourth largest crypto derivatives and fifth largest spot exchange, was charged on Tuesday alongside its founders, Chun Gan and Ke Tang, for "conspiring to operate an unlicensed money transmitting business and conspiring to violate the Bank Secrecy Act," as announced by the US Attorney’s Office.
According to the announcement, Kucoin failed to maintain robust Anti-money laundering (AML) procedures that should have prevented its platform from servicing money launderers and terrorist financiers. As a result, Kucoin didn't adequately verify customers' identity or report suspicious activity, said the Attorney's Office.
Failure to implement basic AML/KYC “allowed KuCoin to operate in the shadows of the financial markets and be used as a haven for illicit money laundering, with KuCoin receiving over $5 billion and sending over $4 billion of suspicious and criminal funds," said US Attorney Damian Williams.
This also follows an enforcement action filed on Tuesday by the Commodity and Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) with the US District Court against sub-companies of crypto exchange Kucoin.
The complaint stated that Kucoin “illegally dealt in off-exchange commodity futures transactions and leveraged, margined, or financed retail commodity transactions; solicited and accepted orders for commodity futures, swaps, and leveraged, margined, or financed retail commodity transactions without registering with the CFTC as a futures commission merchant (FCM).”
Read more: Binance and Huobi among exchanges warned in India for AML and CFT framework oversight
Investors pull out huge holdings from Kucoin
The charges have sent shock waves through the crypto community as the 30 million customer exchange has seen withdrawals worth about $500 million on the Ethereum (ETH) network, according to data from Spot on Chain.
The top currencies seeing withdrawals include ~274M USDT, ~15.5K ETH (~$55M), ~50M ONDO (~$46M), ~12M FET (~$34M), and ~95.38M GHX (~$21.8M). Data from Oxscope estimates the total net outflow from the exchange at $1.19 billion in the past 24 hours, with about $4.02 billion of assets still under its custody.
Also read: Bitcoin price is stuck beneath $73K as BTC long-term holders ramp up distribution pressure
Some of the top withdrawals were made by funds, smart money, and market makers, according to data from Nansen.
Due to the increased withdrawals, transactions on the network faced unusual delays on several occasions, leading to speculations of possible shutdowns. However, Kucoin has tried to calm fears by posting on X that they are operating well and users' assets are safe.
They further stated, "We are aware of the related reports and are currently investigating the details through our lawyers. KuCoin respects the laws and regulations of various countries and strictly adheres to compliance standards."
With all of these playing out, "three independent sources confirmed...that KuCoin considered ceasing operations and selling the exchange in 2023," according to an X post by Chinese reporter Wu Blockchain.
Kucoin's indictment comes after the FTX failure of November 2022, which saw its former CEO, Sam Bankman Fried, sentenced on March 28 after being convicted on seven felony counts.
Also read: Solana price hits $200 ahead of SBF's sentencing
Changpeng Zhao (CZ) of Binance would also face sentencing on April 30 after pleading guilty to not maintaining effective AML procedures when managing the exchange.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ripple is preparing an XRPLedger fix for the recent technical glitch, XRP price ranges below $0.65
XRP traders were affected by an issue in the Automated Market Maker on the XRPLedger. Ripple identified it and worked on a fix, preparing to put it to vote, and calling community members to finalize the amendment for quick activation of the AMM.
Chainlink price could rise 45% after sustained support-resistance flips as LINK sentiment changes
Chainlink (LINK) price is trading with a bullish bias after a strong breakout in October. The altcoin is rallying alongside the broader market, with prospects for more gains as LINK bulls continue to show buyers strength.
Bitcoin price is stuck beneath $73K as BTC long-term holders ramp up distribution pressure
Bitcoin (BTC) price managed to recover above $70,000 after a steep fall to levels within the $62,000 range. It came on the back of increased outflows from the spot BTC exchange-traded funds (ETFs) market.
Hong Kong could beat the US in allowing in-kind creations and redemptions for spot Bitcoin ETFs
A report on Bloomberg indicates that the Hong Kong Securities & Futures Commission (SFC) is aiming to allow in-kind creates and redemptions for spot Bitcoin ETFs.
Bitcoin: BTC may have recovered, but is it out of the woods?
Bitcoin’s (BTC) upward momentum has shown a significant decline for the past two weeks or so. This development led to a bearish signal on the weekly and an uncertain outlook on the monthly.