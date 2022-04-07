- Metaverse tokens started an uptrend while altcoins show bearish momentum this week.
- Analysts believe Decentraland, ApeCoin, Axie Infinity and Sandbox have long-term potential.
- Decentraland, ApeCoin, Axie Infinity and Sandbox are the top four most traded metaverse tokens.
Metaverse tokens made a comeback despite the bearish momentum in altcoins over the past week. MANA, APE, AXS and SAND rank among the top traded metaverse tokens with rising adoption among investors.
MANA, APE, AXS and SAND prepare for comeback
The crypto markets have experienced bearish momentum over the past week, however, analysts have noted a spike in the adoption of metaverse tokens. Out of hundreds of metaverse tokens, analysts believe Decentraland (MANA), ApeCoin (APE), Axie Infinity (AXS) and Sandbox (SAND) are the top traded assets.
Analysts argue MANA, APE, AXS and SAND are the most traded tokens to watch out for in April 2022. Proponents have noted some hype among investors that fueled a rise in the metaverse token’s adoption.
Decentraland launched in the February of 2020 and since its launch, MANA has crossed $4.3 billion in valuation. There was a spike in institutional capital inflow in MANA, with the sale of virtual real estate in the token’s metaverse.
MANA has one of the highest trading volumes among metaverse tokens.
@BlueCrypto_, a leading crypto analyst and trader, believes MANA price is breaking out in a symmetrical triangle pattern. MANA price is on track to break out.
$MANA 1hr. timeframe— BlueCrypto (@BlueCrypto_) April 3, 2022
-breaking out from Symmetrical Triangle Pattern pic.twitter.com/oL5X3lEr3o
Proponents witnessed massive hype around NFT token APE, a metaverse token launched relatively recently. ApeCoin is currently a utility token for the governance of the APE foundation.
Analysts have evaluated the ApeCoin price trend, and @AltcoinSherpa, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, aims for a bounce to the $9 level before the NFT token resumes its uptrend.
$APE: Will aim for mid 9s for a bounce but I ultimately think this still goes lower before up. pic.twitter.com/3qDuGF9EXj— Altcoin Sherpa (@AltcoinSherpa) April 6, 2022
Analysts believe Axie Infinity recently entered a downtrend, and analysts have predicted a trend reversal. AXS price has posted a nearly 14% loss over the past week, however, analysts believe the metaverse token is on track to recover.
Crypto aggregator CoinGecko revealed MANA, APE, AXS and SAND was the top traded metaverse tokens as on-chain activity in these digital assets increases.
@BTC_91, a pseudonymous crypto analyst, observed a bullish flag on Sandbox’s weekly chart. The analyst considers that pattern to be the best sign of positive confirmation after a weekly close above $4.2.
#sand $sand #TheSandbox— Nothing impossible (@BTC_91) April 4, 2022
We have a bullish flag on the weekly chart.
I think the best sign of positive confirmation will be after a weekly close above $4.2.
If that happens, we will have a very big target.#cryptotrading #btc pic.twitter.com/iT2SAn298B
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
SushiSwap (SUSHI) and Synthetix (SNX) in trouble as institutional interest slows down
Grayscale kicked SushiSwap and Synthetix out of its portfolio as part of its quarterly rebalancing. The crypto asset management giant dropped SUSHI and SNX as the two assets failed to meet the qualifying criteria.
Patient buyers scoop XRP price at a discount before it doubles
XRP price is in a pickle after the recent flash crash. The pullback pushed the remittance token below a stable support level, indicating that a recovery will not be easy. Moreover, the uncertain outlook for the big crypto does not help Ripple’s situation.
Here’s why XLM price is likely to rally 40% soon
XLM price is exuding bullishness after the recent flash crash. Since this momentum is emerging around a support level, investors can expect Stellar to trigger a rally.
Ten reasons why Ethereum price will hit $10,000 ahead of the “Merge”
Ethereum price is on track to break out as analysts eye a $10,000 target for the altcoin. The utility and adoption of Ethereum have picked up pace over the past year, with rising capital inflow and on-chain activity.
Bitcoin: Retesting $50,000 is not a question if but when
Bitcoin price shows affinity to move higher after the recent surge on March 27. The previous downswing helped remove any inefficiencies to the bottom while setting up the stage for another leg-up.