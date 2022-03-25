$MANA @decentraland Looking good, moving up following #Bitcoin . Currently up +8% from my last #MANA post. Bullish for #Metaverse 2022. Just need the market ( $BTC ) to play nice and #META / #NFT projects should be some of the best gainers this year imo. https://t.co/tdmarZAJZZ pic.twitter.com/GPhypyXJwY

Analysts have evaluated the Decentraland price trend and predicted a massive breakout in the metaverse token. @Hayess5178, a crypto analyst and trader, notes the formation of a symmetrical triangle in the Decentraland price trend. The analyst is bullish on a continuation of the metaverse token’s uptrend.

When I founded my namesake brand in 1985, I never imagined I’d see a time when fashion weeks would be held in a 3D, fully virtual world. As we further explore the metaverse and all it has to offer, I’m inspired by the power of digital technology and the opportunities it presents to engage with communities in fascinating, relevant ways.

Decentraland price continues to trend upward with the launch of fashion week in its metaverse. The event, Decentraland Metaverse Fashion Week, has kicked off and the blockchain-based virtual world has hosted high-end designers. Brands with wearables are showing off their NFT collections in the fashion week event.

Decentraland price prepares for a massive breakout as the first-ever fashion week event goes live in the metaverse. Brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Esteé Lauder and Forever 21 participated by selling NFTs and having virtual storefronts in the fashion week.

