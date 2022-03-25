- Decentraland price breaks out of the downtrend as the metaverse kicked off the first-ever fashion week with Dolce & Gabbana and Tommy Hilfiger.
- Fashion brands are making their presence felt with virtual stores and sale of NFTs in the metaverse event.
- Analysts are bullish on the Decentraland price rally, predicting a massive breakout in metaverse tokens.
Decentraland price prepares for a massive breakout as the first-ever fashion week event goes live in the metaverse. Brands like Dolce & Gabbana, Tommy Hilfiger, Esteé Lauder and Forever 21 participated by selling NFTs and having virtual storefronts in the fashion week.
Decentraland price could continue uptrend
Decentraland price continues to trend upward with the launch of fashion week in its metaverse. The event, Decentraland Metaverse Fashion Week, has kicked off and the blockchain-based virtual world has hosted high-end designers. Brands with wearables are showing off their NFT collections in the fashion week event.
Brands like Estée Lauder, Tommy Hilfiger, Dolce & Gabbana, and Forever 21 have set up their virtual presence in the Decentraland metaverse. These top fashion brands spent weeks developing metaverse-ready trademarks ahead of their NFT release in the Decentraland metaverse.
The #MVFW Community Precinct, by @ParcelNFT and @MetaPartyDCL, celebrates the creator community in Decentraland.— Decentraland (@decentraland) March 24, 2022
Enjoy mini games, DJs, music and launch yourself into parkour at this grand opening!
It's party time!https://t.co/imvV84HSg7 pic.twitter.com/TrkR30ZShb
Tommy Hilfiger was quoted as saying,
When I founded my namesake brand in 1985, I never imagined I’d see a time when fashion weeks would be held in a 3D, fully virtual world. As we further explore the metaverse and all it has to offer, I’m inspired by the power of digital technology and the opportunities it presents to engage with communities in fascinating, relevant ways.
Analysts have evaluated the Decentraland price trend and predicted a massive breakout in the metaverse token. @Hayess5178, a crypto analyst and trader, notes the formation of a symmetrical triangle in the Decentraland price trend. The analyst is bullish on a continuation of the metaverse token’s uptrend.
$MANA @decentraland— Simon Hayes (@Hayess5178) March 24, 2022
Looking good, moving up following #Bitcoin.
Currently up +8% from my last #MANA post.
Bullish for #Metaverse 2022.
Just need the market ( $BTC ) to play nice and #META / #NFT projects should be some of the best gainers this year imo. https://t.co/tdmarZAJZZ pic.twitter.com/GPhypyXJwY
