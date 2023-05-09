MakerDAO's new DeFi lending solution goes live for all DeFi users, a host of ultimate benefits to come

Share:

MakerDAO has launched a new DeFi lending solution for DAI users, christened Spark Protocol.

The tool will provide lend and borrow functions for cryptos like ETH, stETH, DAI, and sDAI.

It is specially tailored for DAI and ensures users can easily access competitive interest rates.

Ultimately, it delivers a host of benefits- enhanced lending capabilities, increased liquidity, better rates, a yield-bearing version of DAI, and more liquidity options.

MakerDAO (MKR) has unveiled a new decentralized finance (DeFi) lending solution for all DAI users, dubbed Spark Protocol.

Announcing the Spark Protocol launch ⚡️



Starting May 9, 2023, Spark Protocol will be available to all DeFi users.



An end-user, DAI-centered DeFi product deployed on Ethereum with supply and borrow features for ETH, stETH, DAI, and sDAI. pic.twitter.com/oLa8oeBmL1 — Maker (@MakerDAO) May 8, 2023

Created through the Makers Dai Stablecoin System, DAI is a decentralized crypto stabilized against the value of the US dollar. By leveraging margin trading to respond to varying market conditions, the altcoin preserves its value against the major crypto assets.

MakerDAO's pioneer Spark Protocol

Based on the announcement, the initial edition of the Spark Protocol will operate as a "lending marketplace to ensure users enjoy access to the supply and borrow functionalities for crypto assets like Ether (ETH), staked Ether (stETH), DAI stablecoin, and staked DAI (sDAI).

Notably, the protocol is tailored specially for the DAI stablecoin to deliver seamless access to competitive interest rates for users. Further, it is connected to the Maker network's Direct Deposit Dai Module (D3M), a system through which the Maker ecosystem links to third-party lending pools. With this link, users can easily borrow DAI at more reasonable rates, from as low as 1.11%.

An excerpt from the announcement about the Spark Protocol's link to Maker's D3M reads:

This direct wholesale credit line in DAI injects and automatically balances fresh DAI liquidity into Spark Lend and enables its users to access the best rates in the market.

Ultimate benefits to come as MakerDAO doubles down on its commitment to the Maker (MKR) community

The Spark Protocol lending feature has several value-additions to the network, as users will ultimately encounter. Among them - it will enhance the lending capabilities of MakerDAO's DAI token. It will also increase liquidity and liquidity-related options while at the same time offering users better rates alongside a yield-bearing version of the DAI stablecoin.

The development bolsters MakerDAO's resolve to solidify its commitment to the MKR community. In a recent proposal, the network presented a new charter to establish and formalize its governance processes. Further, the constitution aimed to protect the network against possible attacks from threat actors looking to commandeer the protocol.

The new constitution upholds the primary commitments of the Maker community by employing "alignment engineering," which ascertains the protocol security and stability remain intact and unthreatened. It also shields users' funds against potential losses caused by decisions made by network institutions or human mistakes.

Maker price could pivot around the development

Maker (MKR) price seems to have pivoted around this news, with the months long support level at 648 coming into play. If the sentiment around the Spark Protocol invigorates a new and sustained bullish wave, the market value of the token could increase.

In such a case, Maker price could ascent and tag the immediate hurdle at $771, or extend a neck up to confront the next congestion zone around the $847 resistance level. In a highly bullish case, the altcoin could revisit the early March highs around the $947 resistance level, denoting a 40% climb from the current position.

MKR/USDT 1-Day Chart

Conversely, if bullish momentum fails to overpower the bearish force, Maker price could drop under the immediate support at $648, exposing MKR to further loses. In this instance, the altcoin could revist the support floor around the psychological $500 level in the dire case.