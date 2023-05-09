MakerDAO's new DeFi lending solution goes live for all DeFi users, a host of ultimate benefits to come

- MakerDAO has launched a new DeFi lending solution for DAI users, christened Spark Protocol.
- The tool will provide lend and borrow functions for cryptos like ETH, stETH, DAI, and sDAI.
- It is specially tailored for DAI and ensures users can easily access competitive interest rates.
- Ultimately, it delivers a host of benefits- enhanced lending capabilities, increased liquidity, better rates, a yield-bearing version of DAI, and more liquidity options.
MakerDAO (MKR) has unveiled a new decentralized finance (DeFi) lending solution for all DAI users, dubbed Spark Protocol.
Announcing the Spark Protocol launch ⚡️— Maker (@MakerDAO) May 8, 2023
Starting May 9, 2023, Spark Protocol will be available to all DeFi users.
An end-user, DAI-centered DeFi product deployed on Ethereum with supply and borrow features for ETH, stETH, DAI, and sDAI. pic.twitter.com/oLa8oeBmL1
Created through the Makers Dai Stablecoin System, DAI is a decentralized crypto stabilized against the value of the US dollar. By leveraging margin trading to respond to varying market conditions, the altcoin preserves its value against the major crypto assets.
Also Read: Maker deploys “emergency DAI parameter change” proposal following SVB collapse
MakerDAO's pioneer Spark Protocol
Based on the announcement, the initial edition of the Spark Protocol will operate as a "lending marketplace to ensure users enjoy access to the supply and borrow functionalities for crypto assets like Ether (ETH), staked Ether (stETH), DAI stablecoin, and staked DAI (sDAI).
Notably, the protocol is tailored specially for the DAI stablecoin to deliver seamless access to competitive interest rates for users. Further, it is connected to the Maker network's Direct Deposit Dai Module (D3M), a system through which the Maker ecosystem links to third-party lending pools. With this link, users can easily borrow DAI at more reasonable rates, from as low as 1.11%.
An excerpt from the announcement about the Spark Protocol's link to Maker's D3M reads:
This direct wholesale credit line in DAI injects and automatically balances fresh DAI liquidity into Spark Lend and enables its users to access the best rates in the market.
Ultimate benefits to come as MakerDAO doubles down on its commitment to the Maker (MKR) community
The Spark Protocol lending feature has several value-additions to the network, as users will ultimately encounter. Among them - it will enhance the lending capabilities of MakerDAO's DAI token. It will also increase liquidity and liquidity-related options while at the same time offering users better rates alongside a yield-bearing version of the DAI stablecoin.
The development bolsters MakerDAO's resolve to solidify its commitment to the MKR community. In a recent proposal, the network presented a new charter to establish and formalize its governance processes. Further, the constitution aimed to protect the network against possible attacks from threat actors looking to commandeer the protocol.
The new constitution upholds the primary commitments of the Maker community by employing "alignment engineering," which ascertains the protocol security and stability remain intact and unthreatened. It also shields users' funds against potential losses caused by decisions made by network institutions or human mistakes.
Maker price could pivot around the development
Maker (MKR) price seems to have pivoted around this news, with the months long support level at 648 coming into play. If the sentiment around the Spark Protocol invigorates a new and sustained bullish wave, the market value of the token could increase.
In such a case, Maker price could ascent and tag the immediate hurdle at $771, or extend a neck up to confront the next congestion zone around the $847 resistance level. In a highly bullish case, the altcoin could revisit the early March highs around the $947 resistance level, denoting a 40% climb from the current position.
MKR/USDT 1-Day Chart
Conversely, if bullish momentum fails to overpower the bearish force, Maker price could drop under the immediate support at $648, exposing MKR to further loses. In this instance, the altcoin could revist the support floor around the psychological $500 level in the dire case.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Bittrex files for Chapter 11 protection amid US regulatory clampdown; why this could spell doom for Binance.US
Bittrex exchange has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in Delaware, US, amid a burgeoning creditors list with court filings reporting estimated liabilities and assets aggregating between $0.5 to 1 billion.
Dogecoin price dips by nearly 9% in 24 hours as corrections continue due to overvaluation
Dogecoin price, after showing signs of some potential recovery, failed to chart gains and ended up falling to a five-week low. The investors interestingly already had it coming as signals of the same could be observed for nearly a month now.
Ripple price could drop an additional 10% amid bearish assertions from Cardano’s Charles Hoskinson
Ripple (XRP) price remains bearish after breaking from a horizontal consolidation. The overall bearishness is attributed to the broader crypto market gloom and the pending case between Ripple and the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Stacks price new uptick has everything to do with Bitcoin network’s recent backlog, 50% rise underway?
Stacks (STX) price is bullish despite most players in the crypto arena recording losses. The fresh uptick is attributed to the recent debacle on the Bitcoin backlog, where the Binance exchange reported congestion on the TC network.
Bitcoin: BTC pauses 2023 rally, big picture remains bullish
Bitcoin (BTC) price has remained flat as it encountered the weekly resistance via a bearish breaker area. Despite multiple rejections on the daily and the four-hour timeframes, BTC bears have not been able to take control of the price action.