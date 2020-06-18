A German fintech company responsible for several crypto debit cards, including Crypto.com’s, allegedly misrepresented over $2 billion in cash reserves.
Major fintech company WireCard, which issues Crypto.com’s debit cards, has fallen into controversy as some of its employees appear to have defrauded the company.
As reported by the Financial Times on June 18, auditors from Big Four accounting company EY “could not confirm the existence of €1.9bn in cash,” or about $2.1 billion.
According to a statement from the company, a trustee of Wirecard’s bank accounts attempted to deceive the auditor and falsely indicate the existence of the cash balance.
The company’s stock price plummeted by almost 50% on Thursday after the issue became known.
According to earlier reporting by the Financial Times, Wirecard staff in Dubai and Dublin appear to have conspired to falsely inflate sales and profits for almost a decade.
Are crypto cards in jeopardy?
Crypto.com’s popular debit cards are issued by WireCard, which could prove to be a problem for the company.
While it is unlikely that user funds are directly threatened, the hole in the reserves could result in service disruptions on cards issued by WireCard. Cointelegraph reached out to Crypto.com for a comment, but did not immediately receive a response.
However, Crypto.com is not the only provider that could be affected by this. WireCard is currently the debit card issuer for Wirex, TenX and CryptoPay.
A notable exception in this group is Coinbase Card, which is currently issued by PaySafe Financial Services. Furthermore, Coinbase became a principal Visa issuer in February, which would put it at the same level of WireCard and PaySafe. However, the company has not yet directly issued its own debit card.
There are few providers willing to work with cryptocurrency companies, and the crypto debit card industry largely remains vulnerable to struggling principal issuers. In January 2018, the sudden collapse of WaveCrest left virtually all crypto debit card companies without a product.
It is unclear whether WireCard’s issues will result in a similar phenomenon, though this is different from the WaveCrest example, which simply had its Visa license revoked.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Altcoin season just around the corner
The apparent calm in the crypto market hides the importance of the current technical moment. There is hardly any imminent risk in fiduciary value quotations. When we get down to the structural scale of the market, it looks somewhat less reassuring.
XRP/USD facing another drab session as consolidation prevails
Ripple price is directionless once again after failing to sustain gains above $0.1950 on Wednesday. The hope for recovery back to levels above $0.20 is currently a pipe dream.
IOT/USD fails to pass $0.2300 amid range-bound trading
IOTA is the 23th largest digital asset with the current market value of $627 million and an average daily trading volume of $13 million. The coin has gained 2.3% in the recent 24 hours and stayed unchanged since the start of Thursday, moving in sync with the market.
LTC/USD to regain upside momentum once above daily SMA50
Litecpon (LTC) is oscillation in a tight range since the start of the week. The coin is trading at $43.60, mostly unchanged both since the start of the day and on a day-to-day basis with the short-term bearish bias.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC/USD drops its safe-haven status
Bitcoin finally broke free from a tight range that dominated for the most part of the week, but the direction of the breakthrough was somewhat disappointing.