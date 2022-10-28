- LUNC price validates a bear flag pattern breakout to $2.16.
- Terra Luna Classic announces the release of its Galactic Bounties, a platform that will focus on educational and entertainment content.
- Support at the 200-day SMA could dampen the bears' efforts and allow for a bullish move to $3.00.
Terra Luna Classic price is dangerously balancing at the edge of a cliff after facing rejection at $2.55. Recovery from its most recent major low at $2.22 paved the way for gains within the confines of a rising parallel channel that has since broken down, confirming a bear flag pattern's breakout.
If buyers cannot arrest the retracement, preferably at $2.36, LUNC could be in for an extended freefall to $2.16.
Meet Terra Luna Classic's Galactic Bounties
Terra Luna Classic announced the release of Galactic Bounties, a key component of the platform's roadmap. The platform has been specifically designed to provide educational and entertainment content in the entire cosmos ecosystem while being powered by the Galactic DAO community.
According to Galactic Punks, an NFT platform within the Terra Classic ecosystem, "Bounties will be produced using a variety of mediums for maximum impact across platforms." Only the holders of Galactic Punk NFTs will have access to the Galactic Bounties' hub, while incentives will be floated to encourage the creation of the highest quality content.
Users interested in learning more about Galactic Bounties can visit Terra Luna Classic's Twitter handle, where they find a link to a Medium post explaining the program in detail.
Is this the end of the road for LUNC bulls?
The formation of a short-term bear flag pattern on the 12-hour chart hints at an 11.50% breakout. A bear flag is a continuation pattern formed by two declines separated by a short consolidation period.
A flagpole shows how strong sellers are, although buyers sweep in briefly – forming the flag ahead of the second decline. Short trades are often entered when the price slides below the lower trend line, like in the case of Terra Luna Classic, as illustrated in the chart.
LUNC/USD 12-hour chart
This breakout tends to trigger panic selling, resulting in a spike in negative trading volume. Short positions tend to be highly profitable, with a conservative target equal to half the length of the flagpole extrapolated below the breakout point.
On the bright side, the 200-day SMA (Simple Moving Average) (in purple) holds firmly at $2.36. If LUNC price holds above this support, a return into the flag will reinforce the formation of a rising channel ahead of another bullish move to $3.00.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Bitcoin price is reacting well to the bullish developments that have been taking place over the last month or so. A recent breakout could be the start of a prolonged move up when looked at via the lens of Bitcoin’s historical performance in Q4s stretching over the last decade.
Algorand (ALGO) price action is taking a beating of almost 5% in just one and a half trading days. Luckily for the cryptocurrencies, it was up 7% before, which still means it is likely to make a marginal profit for the week, making it not a lost cause.
According to data from crypto options and futures exchange Deribit, on October 28, a larger-than-average $2.4 billion worth of Bitcoin and Ethereum options are set to expire.
UK lawmakers agreed on new rules for stablecoins on October 27, as the government promises to consult on crypto regulations soon. Rishi Sunak, the new UK Prime Minister stated that he wants to make the UK a cryptocurrency hub.
