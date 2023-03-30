Luna Classic community gears up for DAO automation, here's what to expect

Share:

Terra’s no-code solution to management of DAOs is ready with its latest release, following a complete contract audit by AI firm FYEO.

Luna Classic community can set up minimum staking requirements, distribute rewards to stakers and elect an emergency council using the tool.

The launch of the DAO management tool on LUNC strengthens the bullish case for Luna Classic’s recovery.

Terra’s automated DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) management tool is expected to push its newest release on March 30. The tool is likely to boost Luna Classic’s capabilities in terms of the management of minimum staking requirements, distribution of rewards to DAO’s stakers and the formation of an emergency council by members.

The Luna Classic community expects the no-code solution to strengthen the bullish thesis for LUNC.

Terra’s latest DAO automation tool, what it means for LUNC

Enterprise protocol, a project dedicated to building new standards for DAOs and Terra developed a no-code DAO management tool to boost LUNC’s capabilities.

The newest release is expected to come out of beta on March 30 and it is complete with key features like setting up a minimum staking requirement, distributing rewards to the DAO’s stakers and electing an emergency council.

The tool offers additional features that Luna Classic DAO can utilize, including and not limited to:

Sharing specific details with prospective DAO members through descriptions.

Viewing transaction hashes on executed governance proposals.

Viewing transaction history of the DAO.

The Luna Classic community can benefit from setting up minimum staking requirements and automated reward distribution for DAO’s stakers. There have been instances of delay in distribution of staking rewards and a no-code DAO management tool could tackle this issue in the long-term.

Following a complete contract audit by @goFYEO, Terra’s no-code solution to DAO management will cut its newest release and come out of beta on March 30th!



The no-code DAO management tool successfully completed an audit by FYEO, a decentralized cybersecurity firm powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).