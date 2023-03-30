Luna Classic community gears up for DAO automation, here's what to expect

- Terra’s no-code solution to management of DAOs is ready with its latest release, following a complete contract audit by AI firm FYEO.
- Luna Classic community can set up minimum staking requirements, distribute rewards to stakers and elect an emergency council using the tool.
- The launch of the DAO management tool on LUNC strengthens the bullish case for Luna Classic’s recovery.
Terra’s automated DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) management tool is expected to push its newest release on March 30. The tool is likely to boost Luna Classic’s capabilities in terms of the management of minimum staking requirements, distribution of rewards to DAO’s stakers and the formation of an emergency council by members.
The Luna Classic community expects the no-code solution to strengthen the bullish thesis for LUNC.
Also read: Are whales slowing down the Bitcoin price rally: 73% of all BTC is profitable
Terra’s latest DAO automation tool, what it means for LUNC
Enterprise protocol, a project dedicated to building new standards for DAOs and Terra developed a no-code DAO management tool to boost LUNC’s capabilities.
The newest release is expected to come out of beta on March 30 and it is complete with key features like setting up a minimum staking requirement, distributing rewards to the DAO’s stakers and electing an emergency council.
1/ Attention Enterprisooooors— Enterprise Protocol (@enterprise_dao) March 13, 2023
Enterprise will cut its newest release and come out of beta on March 30th, fully audited by @goFYEO and complete with several new features!
Details on feature additions below
The tool offers additional features that Luna Classic DAO can utilize, including and not limited to:
- Sharing specific details with prospective DAO members through descriptions.
- Viewing transaction hashes on executed governance proposals.
- Viewing transaction history of the DAO.
The Luna Classic community can benefit from setting up minimum staking requirements and automated reward distribution for DAO’s stakers. There have been instances of delay in distribution of staking rewards and a no-code DAO management tool could tackle this issue in the long-term.
Following a complete contract audit by @goFYEO, Terra’s no-code solution to DAO management will cut its newest release and come out of beta on March 30th!— Terra Powered by LUNA (@terra_money) March 13, 2023
Explore some of the new features coming to Enterprise https://t.co/h9eVJx4q6j
The no-code DAO management tool successfully completed an audit by FYEO, a decentralized cybersecurity firm powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI).
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Follow us on Telegram
Stay updated of all the news
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum (ETH) holders gear up for Shanghai hard fork, will token unlock be delayed?
Ethereum network’s key upgrade, the Shanghai hard fork, is planned to go live on April 12. This is the most significant event since the altcoin’s transition to Proof-of-Stake, widely known as the Merge.
Sandbox whale moves $260m of SAND to new address on Day 2 of Metaverse Fashion Week
The Sandbox stands among the leading metaverse platforms, boasting commendable price performance in 2023, having risen almost 70% year-to-date. The metaverse project has also scored notable high-profile partnerships.
This is how bearish whales threaten MATIC’s bullish potential, is a 10% plunge underway?
Polygon MATIC price is trading with a bearish bias in lower timeframes, but bulls are leading in the higher timeframes. The network has recorded strong retail demand and market reaction following the Polygon zkEVM product launch.
Shiba Inu could rise 15% by the end of the week, here’s why
Shiba Inu price has recovered from a massive sell-off earlier in the week. The revival comes as SHIB takes advantage of the broader rally in the crypto industry, with Bitcoin (BTC) steadily peeling off its losses by rising 5.33% in the last 24 hours.
Bitcoin: Should you trust this BTC sell signal or wait for $34,000?
Bitcoin price shows a clear picture of its rally after it breached a long-term bullish pattern in mid-January. As the rally takes a breather, sell signs have started to emerge, which is putting investors in a confused state.