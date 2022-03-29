- Loopring price is up 80% since last week.
- LRC price has established an impulsive wave on the 12-hour chart.
- Invalidation of the bearish thesis will be a close above the current swing high at $1.36.
Loopring price has been nicknamed this month's "crypto rockstar" as the digital asset has outperformed almost every other cryptocurrency in the space. LRC saw an 80% spike as bulls left a clear impulse wave in their tracks. Now that the token is displaying a clear impulse wave on the 12-hour chart, analysts cautiously review the digital asset to gauge its next move.
Loopring price has magnets resting 23% below the current price
Loopring price 80% bull rally that occurred last week was impressive. A swing low to swing high Fibonacci retracement tool surrounding the 80% rally suggests LRC price could fall up to 23% into a .618 and .5 levels at $1.04 and $0.96, respectively. A second Fibonacci projection tool around the LRC rally's first wave up also suggests a .618 Fibonacci level lies within the same $1 vicinity. This scenario is likely to have traders maximizing their profits.
LRC price also has some bearish confluence in the volume pattern on the 12- hour chart. Despite the recent rise in price this Monday, there seems to be an uptick in sellers' volume. Traders aware of this pattern are less likely to add to their position at these prices. The bears may use this pattern to justify shorting the digital asset.
LRC/USD 12-Hour Chart
Loopring price does have the potential to continue rising, so the bearish thesis is not set in stone. The bears have established a higher close than the previous swing high on the 12-hour chart. This recent price action could be an early signal for more uptrend underway. A closing candle above the high at $1.36 could be the catalyst to propel the LRC price an additional 60% higher into the zone between $1.85 and $2, which lines up with the 1.618 Fibonacci level projected from the 80% rally.
LRC price bullish trend line does have a considerable amount of space away from the current price action, which could warrant traders to consider more time before deciding whether or not to open/close a position.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Cardano price traps bears before ADA returns to $2
Cardano price action may be playing a bad trick and nasty head-fake on short-sellers. Monday’s price action saw Cardano drop more than 6% from its intraday high to close the day with a 1.2% loss. Additionally, the rejection came at the top of the Ichimoku Cloud (Senkou Span B), giving sellers more than a good enough reason to create new short positions.
Solana price has more legs up, targets $130
SOL is on a path with a perfect technical playbook trade where the rally is now turning into an uptrend as more technical hurdles are being turned into support along the way.
XRP price remains on track to $1
A brief technical and on-chain analysis on Ripple price. Here, FXStreet's analysts evaluate where XRP could be heading next.
Crypto markets hold off sellers as bulls keep charging
Bitcoin price keeps pushing higher, denying bears their selling opportunities. Ethereum price may not stop until it hits $4,000. XRP price continues to move towards $1.
Buyers euphoric, but BTC is not out of the woods yet
Bitcoin price shows a retest of the upper range of its consolidation after rallying for nearly two weeks. This uptrend will now face multiple hurdles that will decide the outlook for BTC in the near future.