Litecoin technical analysis: LTC/USD inclines towards the beckoning $50 level

- Litecoin is trading above a long-term descending trendline resistance but $70 hurdle remains unconquered.
- LYC/USD continues to battle bearish pressure in a bid to stay above $60.
Spot rate: $60.98
Relative change: -0.3774
Percentage change: -0.61%
Trend: Bearish
Volatility: Expanding
LTC/USD daily chart
The formation of a rising wedge pattern means that a breakdown towards $50 is in the offing.
The zone between $46 - $50 remains the key support area able to defend against acute selling pressure.
LTC/USD 4-hour chart
LTC/USD slides under the ascending trendline support but bulls manage to defend $60.00 short-term support.
The MACD shows that the bears are gaining traction with a short term target at $58.
LTC/USD 1-hour chart
The short term trendline support has been tested twice and has the potential to defend $60 support.
The MACD’s bullish cross suggests that bulls are gaining traction in the near-term.
LTC/USD
|Overview
|Today last price
|61.0221
|Today Daily Change
|-0.3361
|Today Daily Change %
|-0.55
|Today daily open
|61.3582
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|59.6387
|Daily SMA50
|57.3559
|Daily SMA100
|66.1416
|Daily SMA200
|85.2653
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|62.2381
|Previous Daily Low
|59.6721
|Previous Weekly High
|64.3264
|Previous Weekly Low
|57.3543
|Previous Monthly High
|64.1049
|Previous Monthly Low
|47.2078
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|60.6523
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|61.2579
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|59.9408
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|58.5234
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|57.3748
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|62.5068
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|63.6555
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|65.0729
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility.
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
BTC/USD must overcome resistance at $8,985 to re-enter the $9,000 zone
BTC/USD has had a bearish start to the day following a bullish Tue. So far this Wed, the price of the asset went down from $8,811.45 to $8,773. This followed a pretty bullish Tue, wherein BTC/USD went up from $8,720.50 to $8,811.45.
Ripple price overview: XRP/USD triangle breakout fails to materialize
XRP is also in the red on the third day of this week’s trading. The Asian trading session has been characterized by bearish action where Ripple kicked off the day at $0.2722 but touched an intraday ...
ETH/USD keeps trending horizontally in a narrow $11-range
ETH/USD daily chart keeps trending horizontally in a narrow $11-range between $191 and $180. Currently, Ethereum is priced at around $185.85 and is floating above ...
Chinese news agency hails bitcoin as “first successful application of blockchain”
Xinhua, a Chinese state news agency, recently praised bitcoin in a front-page article. The flagship cryptocurrency was hailed as blockchain technology’s first successful application.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: Bulls wasted their chance
Bitcoin has been oscillating in a depressingly tight range since the beginning of November. Vanishing volatility makes it harder to engineer a decisive breakthrough from the range.