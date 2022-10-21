LTCUSD is turning sharply down from the highs in the 4-hour chart after a complex W-X-Y corrective rally. It's now alos breaking the channel support line which indicates for more weakness towards June lows while the price is below 67.57 invalidation level, just be aware of short-term pullbacks which is now underway. Nice resistance is near 55-58.
Big picture
The market is bearish for the last few months but approaching potential support with the price moving back to 40 area, the late stages of the current cycle. However, a significant low can not be confirmed yet as recovery from recent low looks corrective on intraday chart. Plus, we need to overlap with 92.88 to invalidate the bearish trend. Also, keep an ey eon a cycle formation, now approching the lower extreme, so 2023 we may see a turn.
Get Full Access To Our Premium Analysis For 14 Days. Click here!
By using Wavetraders website, any services, products, and content contained here, you agree that use of our service is entirely at your own risk. You understand that there is a very high degree of risk involved in trading on the markets. We assume no responsibility or liability for your trading and investment results. The charts, and all articles published on www.wavetraders.com are provided for informational and educational purposes only!
By using the information and services of www.ew-forecast.com you assume full responsibility for any and all gains and losses, financial, emotional or otherwise, experienced, suffered or incurred by you.
Recommended Content
Editors’ Picks
Ethereum price to trigger a minor rally before exploding to $1,400
Ethereum price is bouncing off the immediate support level and shows signs of a quick rally. This outlook is a little risky for traders since a failure to maintain this bullish momentum could result in ETH sliding lower and targeting equal lows to the downside.
Luna Classic approaches target one in its journey to shed 50%
Luna Classic price approaches the head-and-shoulders forecasted target at $0.000220. A breakdown of the aforementioned level could see LUNC plummet to the $0.000176 to $0.000142 levels. A daily candlestick close above $0.000278 will invalidate the bearish thesis for the LUNC.
Shiba Inu Price Prediction: Is SHIB the best crypto to short?
Shiba Inu price has lost 6% of market value during this week’s decline. SHIB has breached extremely oversold levels on the Relative Strength Index and shows a newly established bearish divergence. Invalidation of the bearish outlook is a breach above $0.00001040.
Cardano Price Prediction: ADA and the self-fulfilling $0.25 price level
Cardano price shows potential for a continuous free-fall. The technicals suggest a powerful move underway. The bulls may want to remain sidelined until market conditions turn favorable. Invalidation of the bearish thesis is a breach above $0.37.
Bitcoin: Is this the start of BTC’s journey to $28,000?
Bitcoin price triggered a bullish reversal after October 13 CPI that is reminiscent of the July 13 events. The transaction data shows that a flip of $22,000 will open the path for BTC to head up to $27,000.