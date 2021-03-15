Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC recovery moves eye $233.00 inside rising channel

- LTC/USD bounces off three-day low inside a bullish chart pattern.
- A confluence of channel’s support, 50-SMA tests short-term sellers, bulls aim for February’s high.
LTC/USD picks up bids near $218.00, up 1.82% intraday, during early Monday. In doing so, the cryptocurrency pair recovers from the lowest since Friday as RSI pullback from overbought territory catches a breather inside a three-week-old rising channel.
Given the pair’s rejection to the previous consolidation, inside a bullish chart pattern, LTC/USD eyes to revisit the $230.00 round-figure during the latest upside momentum.
However, the stated channel’s resistance line around $233.00, followed by February’s high near $247.00, will be tough nuts to crack for LTC/USD bulls.
Meanwhile, sellers will find it difficult unless breaking convergence of 50-SMA and the stated channel’s support line, around $203.00, a break of which can drag the quote towards an ascending trend line from late January, currently around $168.00.
If at all, LTC/USD sellers dominate past-$168, February’s bottom surrounding $153 will be the key.
Overall, LTC/USD remains in an upward trajectory with a bumpy road to the north.
LTC/USD four-hour chart
Trend: Further upside expected
Additional important levels
|Overview
|Today last price
|217.9022
|Today Daily Change
|3.8972
|Today Daily Change %
|1.82%
|Today daily open
|214.005
|Trends
|Daily SMA20
|189.1202
|Daily SMA50
|180.4222
|Daily SMA100
|152.2396
|Daily SMA200
|104.8313
|Levels
|Previous Daily High
|227.9324
|Previous Daily Low
|213.9862
|Previous Weekly High
|224.279
|Previous Weekly Low
|180.0235
|Previous Monthly High
|246.9216
|Previous Monthly Low
|126.0637
|Daily Fibonacci 38.2%
|219.3137
|Daily Fibonacci 61.8%
|222.605
|Daily Pivot Point S1
|209.35
|Daily Pivot Point S2
|204.695
|Daily Pivot Point S3
|195.4037
|Daily Pivot Point R1
|223.2962
|Daily Pivot Point R2
|232.5874
|Daily Pivot Point R3
|237.2424
Latest Crypto News & Analysis
Editors’ Picks
Litecoin price is breaking out to new yearly highs
Litecoin has been trading in an uptrend for the past two weeks and has finally broken out of a key pattern on the 4-hour chart. LTC bulls face weak resistance ahead of a new 2021-high above $250.
ENJ ballistic uptrend continues despite weakening on-chain metrics
Enjin Coin seems to have ignored the numerous calls for a local top. The token has sprung above ascending trendline support and is nurturing another uptrend to new record highs. At the time of writing, ENJ is doddering at $2.12 after accruing over 18% in gains on the day.
Zcash to provide holders more privacy features, putting ZEC price in the spotlight for a 25% upswing
Zcash is looking forward to a revolutionary integration with THORChain to see its users access more privacy features. The network has over the years grown to become one of the go-to cryptocurrency projects when seeking anonymity.
A key level stands between VET’s completion of 130% bull rally
VeChain price shows an overwhelming bullish momentum that pushed it by more than 100% in under two weeks. Now, VET could surge another 13% if a critical level is breached.
Bitcoin Weekly Forecast: BTC journey to $100,000 might be easier than expected
This past week has been extremely beneficial for Bitcoin which jumped by 30% since Monday 8. Several positive announcements, especially Tesla purchasing $1.5 billion worth of the digital asset propelled the flagship cryptocurrency to new highs.