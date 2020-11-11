Litecoin Price Prediction: LTC looks to dip below $60 as technicals turn bearish – Confluence Detector

- The parabolic SAR in the 12-hour chart has flipped from bullish to bearish.
- The whales are looking to sell their holdings.
Litecoin bounced up from $53 on November 4 to $64.25 on November 7. However, the price has since been on a downtrend and looks to be on course for charting a series of lower highs and lows. Let’s look do some technical and on-chain analysis to predict LTC’s future price movement.
Technicals turn bearish
Litecoin dropped from $64.25 on November 7 to $58 on November 10. This fall prompted the parabolic SAR to flip from bullish to bearish. While the latest candlestick has jumped to $59.65, the overall market momentum remains bearish, as indicated by the MACD.
LTC/USD 12-hour chart
The upside is capped off at the $61 resistance barrier, which is a solid level, as seen in the daily confluence detector. The support walls protect the downside at $59.25, $57.85 and the 50-bar SMA ($55.50). A break below these walls will take the price down to the 200-bar SMA ($53.15) and 100-bar SMA ($51.20). These levels look strong enough to absorb any residual selling pressure.
LTC confluence detector
Santiment’s holders distribution helps us see how the whales have been behaving. The number of tokens holding 1,000 to 10,000 tokens dipped from 3,750 on October 5 to 3,649 at the time of writing. Similarly, the number of addresses holding 10,000 to 100,000 tokens dropped from 408 to 405 in the last 24 hours.
LTC holders distribution
Litecoin is presently going through major price action. The support walls protect the downside at $59.25, $57.85 and the 50-bar SMA ($55.50). These walls should be strong enough to absorb a tremendous amount of selling pressure.
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
