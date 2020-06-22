Litecoin Price Forecast: LTC/USD spikes above falling triangle pattern, hello $50

- Litecoin is trading above a falling triangle pattern following a formidable bounce from $42 support.
- LTC/USD dances between the 50 SMA support and the 100 SMA resistance in the 2-hour range.
- A break above $44.00 is expected to pull Litecoin towards $50 in the coming sessions.
Litecoin price is following closely in the footsteps of other major cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum and Bitcoin; both of which are leading recovery in the market. LTC/USD is exchanging hands 1.63% higher on the day. Over the weekend, the price remained pivotal around $43.00. On the downside, $42.00 was established not only as the short term support but also the triangle suppport.
At the time of writing, LTC/USD is fighting for a chance to trade above the hurdle at $44.00; a move that could easily pave the way for gains above $45.00 and towards $50.00. Of interest to the bulls is the upward-pointing RSI. This indicator has corrected from recent frequent dips to 30 (oversold region). If the RSI keeps moving north, it would show that the bullish grip is getting stronger.
The MACD currently holds the ground at 0.00 (midline) after a minor recovery from -0.2187. This shows that buyers have the upper, moreover, if buying action fails to break above $44.00, then LTC/USD could instead settle for consolidation.
The breakout past the falling triangle resistance still has an impact on the price. It is about time the buyers increase their confidence in the recovery because $50 is still achievable. On the flipside, a reversal from the current market value ($43.63) would seek support at the 50 SMA, $43.00 and $42.00 (triangle support).
LTC/USD 2-hour chart
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers.
