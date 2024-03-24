- Litecoin price hovers below the $100 psychological level and a declining resistance level.
- Due to the bullish market structure, LTC could kickstart an ascent to $119.84.
- A breakdown of the $76.78 support level will invalidate the bullish thesis.
Litecoin (LTC) price shows strength as it attempts to recover last week’s losses. LTC faces two critical hurdles, overcoming which could result in massive gains for the altcoin.
Also read: Why Litecoin active addresses spike is not a bullish sign
Litecoin price ready to shatter key levels
Litecoin price has produced three lower highs since March 2022 and currently, hovers below the trend line connecting these swing points. LTC also trades below the $100 psychological, making these two barriers very significant.
The Relative Strength Index (RSI) and Awesome Oscillator (AO) momentum indicators are both above their respective mean levels of 50 and 0, respectively, suggesting a buyer-dominated market.
Therefore, if Litecoin price sustains its bullish momentum and overcomes the confluence resistance level at $100, it could signal sidelined buyers to step in and potentially kickstart a breakout rally. The weekly ceiling at $119.84 will be the target for some of these buyers to potentially book profits.
This move in Litecoin price would constitute a 32% ascent from the current position.
LTC/USDT 1-week chart
On the contrary, Litecoin’s bullish outlook could face invalidation if the pioneer crypto – Bitcoin triggers a steep correction. In such a case. Litecoin price could revisit the $75.78 support floor.
A breakdown of this level will create a lower low and invalidate the bullish thesis. Such a development could see LTC potentially tag $53.83, which is nearly 30% lower form $75.78.
Also read: Diverging paths of Monero and Litecoin as Bitcoin flirts with $50K – Who's in the bubble zone?
Information on these pages contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Markets and instruments profiled on this page are for informational purposes only and should not in any way come across as a recommendation to buy or sell in these assets. You should do your own thorough research before making any investment decisions. FXStreet does not in any way guarantee that this information is free from mistakes, errors, or material misstatements. It also does not guarantee that this information is of a timely nature. Investing in Open Markets involves a great deal of risk, including the loss of all or a portion of your investment, as well as emotional distress. All risks, losses and costs associated with investing, including total loss of principal, are your responsibility. The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official policy or position of FXStreet nor its advertisers. The author will not be held responsible for information that is found at the end of links posted on this page.
If not otherwise explicitly mentioned in the body of the article, at the time of writing, the author has no position in any stock mentioned in this article and no business relationship with any company mentioned. The author has not received compensation for writing this article, other than from FXStreet.
FXStreet and the author do not provide personalized recommendations. The author makes no representations as to the accuracy, completeness, or suitability of this information. FXStreet and the author will not be liable for any errors, omissions or any losses, injuries or damages arising from this information and its display or use. Errors and omissions excepted.
The author and FXStreet are not registered investment advisors and nothing in this article is intended to be investment advice.
