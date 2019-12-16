In the recent price fall on Monday LTC/USD fell 8.71%.

A new wave low has been formed and the psychological 40 level has been taken out.

LTC/USD Daily Chart

Litecoin has made a new low on the chart below.

The price has not been this low since the first week of February 2018.

On the weekly chart, the next support is 39.13 beyond that there is some at 36.11 and 34.38.

The overall trend is still a very bearish one, so to break this bearishness the bulls would need some power.

Additional levels